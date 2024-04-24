24 million UK homes can get gigabit broadband

Eight in 10 UK homes (80%) are now able to get gigabit-capable broadband, up from 73% the same time last year, according to new Ofcom data published today.

The figures from Ofcom’s Connected Nations spring update also show that, as of January 2024, 62% of households can access full-fibre broadband, which delivers the internet to users through fibre-optic cables for a faster and more reliable service. It marks a significant increase from 48% year on year, as full-fibre technology is rapidly rolled out across the UK.

There has been steady progress in reducing the number of premises unable to get decent broadband, defined by the Government as at least download speeds of 10 Mbit/s and upload speeds of 1 Mbit/s, which fell from 68,000 to 57,000 over the past year.

Mobile coverage continues to improve as well, with 92% of UK premises now able to get a 5G signal outdoors from at least one mobile network operator, up from 82% in space of a year.