24/7 GPS tags lead crackdown on burglary, theft and robbery

Reoffending by burglars, robbers and thieves has been cut by 20 percent thanks to the tracking of their movements with tags, a new report published yesterday (August 28) has found.

GPS tags cut reoffending rates of criminals by 20%, new report shows

Tech tracks movements of offenders which is mapped to unsolved crime

New statistics show record high of 20,000 on tags as part of Plan for Change

The study shows those forced to wear a GPS tag on release from prison were significantly more like to stay on the straight and narrow, meaning less crime, fewer victims and safer streets.

As part of the scheme, the movements of these offenders are monitored and mapped against the locations of recent unsolved burglaries, robberies or thefts.

Any matches are shared with the police to help them investigate the crime and potential suspects, meaning the tag serves as a powerful deterrent to reoffending.

By harnessing innovative tech, this project is helping to protect communities and support smarter policing, part of the Government’s Plan for Change to make our streets safer.

Eliminating suspects early on through GPS tagging has also freed up police to focus on other suspects and investigate more crimes, with the evidence suggesting that the pilot helped police to avoid carrying out roughly 16,000 unnecessary adult arrests over three years.

The findings come as the latest figures showed that almost 20,000 offenders and defendants were wearing an electronic tag as of June 2025, a record high.

Tagging will be ramped up even further as part of the Government’s sentencing reforms with the annual probation budget increased by up to £700 million by 2028, to tag thousands more offenders.

Minister of State for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, Lord Timpson, yesterday ​said:

The evidence is clear that tagging works, acting as a constant reminder to thieves and burglars that we are watching their every move and will know if they reoffend. We are increasing the use of tagging as part of our Plan for Change to toughen punishment, prevent crime and make our streets safer.

The pilot deliberately targets “acquisitive” crimes such as burglary, theft and robbery, which are offence types which have among the worst charge and conviction rates.

Evidence suggests the pilot acted as an effective deterrent, with just 160 out of 3,360 offenders convicted due to their movements being mapped to unsolved crimes.

The technology also allows probation staff to keep a much closer eye on the whereabouts of offenders under their supervision so they are better able to prevent them from falling back into a life of crime.

Last week it was revealed that the number of probation officers has increased by seven per cent in the last 12 months, with trainee officer numbers also seeing a surge of 15 per cent.

This follows a pledge by the Lord Chancellor to recruit an additional 1,300 Probation Officers by March 2026 as part of a major boost of support for the Probation Service.

Alan, an offender who is currently on a GPS tag, yesterday said:

The second that tag went on my ankle I had that feeling that someone was watching me every second of the day. It let me get on with my life knowing if I fell back into my old habits I could be back in a jail cell.

Evidence is increasingly proving the effectiveness of tags as a robust way to closely monitor offenders in the community, therefore cutting crime and protecting victims.

A report in March 2025 found that offenders on curfew tags, which keep offenders at home and off the streets during certain times, were also 20% less likely to commit another crime.

Meanwhile statistics show offenders wearing alcohol tags, which monitor whether or not they are drinking, stay sober for 97% of the days they are tagged.

The Government is also exploring broader uses of technology in the justice system to monitor offenders and reduce reoffending.

Under the Ministry of Justice’s AI Action Plan, artificial intelligence will be used to assess offender risk and place dangerous individuals under tighter supervision—cutting crime and delivering swifter justice for victims.

This follows the Government’s response to the Independent Sentencing Review, which recommended greater use of technology and community sentencing to address the inherited crisis in the prison system.

