25 million planning to join in with Platinum Jubilee celebrations across the UK this summer

Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee set to unite UK communities with majority likely to attend celebratory events, according to new research.

Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will play a major role in bringing the UK back together again following the pandemic, according to new research out today. The findings, from The National Lottery Community Fund - the largest funder of community activity in the UK, show that half (51%) of UK adults, potentially 25 million people, are likely to join in with the celebrations in their local community.

Over six in ten (64%) see the once in a lifetime event as a chance for the country to come together, while 50% see it as a chance to reunite with people in their area post-COVID. Celebration appears to be the order of the day with just four in ten (40%) across the UK saying they are unlikely to attend a community event.

Almost six in ten (58%) will use the commemorative Platinum Jubilee weekend to spend valuable time with family and friends. This rises to 66% amongst young people (aged 18-24).

As well as welcoming the celebratory aspects of the Platinum Jubilee, most respondents also recognise the boost to tourism (62%) it will provide in the UK, while unsurprisingly an overwhelming 71% welcome the additional bank holiday that has been granted this year.

The findings come from The National Lottery Community Fund’s Community Research Index - an annual survey of over 8,000 adults across the UK designed to find out how people feel about, and their ambitions for, their communities.

