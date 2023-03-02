£25 million to boost rollout of British-made green buses around the country

117 zero emission buses will provide people in Yorkshire, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Hampshire with greener journeys.

117 new British-made zero emission buses to be rolled out in Yorkshire, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Hampshire, supporting hundreds of skilled jobs

government invests £25 million to drive forward plans to decarbonise public transport, cleaning up air in towns and cities

latest funding brings total investment to almost £300 million for nearly 1,400 new green buses, helping to reach net zero

People in Yorkshire, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Hampshire will enjoy greener, cleaner journeys as an extra 117 buses are rolled out thanks to £25.3 million from government.

The latest investment announced today (2 March 2023) will support British manufacturing around the country. The new buses will be manufactured in Northern Ireland by Wrightbus and operated by FirstBus, supporting hundreds of new high-skilled jobs to encourage growth and help level up the economy.

The £25.3 million will pave the way for the government’s ambitious rollout of zero emission buses (ZEBs) and brings total government funding to almost £300 million for up to 1,395 zero emission buses in England. With this new additional funding, it takes the vision of a net zero transport network one step closer to reality.

The funding is an additional investment from the Zero Emission Buses Regional Areas scheme (ZEBRA), which was launched in 2021 to allow local transport authorities to bid for funding for zero emission buses and supporting infrastructure.

See a summary of ZEBRA funding awarded to local transport authorities.

Thanks to the new investment the councils are now able to purchase more zero emission buses:

Norfolk County Council will receive an extra £11.5 million to deliver 55 additional ZEBs

Portsmouth City Council and Hampshire County Council will receive an extra £6.2 million to deliver 28 additional ZEBs

West Yorkshire Combined Authority will receive an extra £5.7 million to deliver 25 additional ZEBs

City of York Council will receive an extra £1.9 million to deliver 9 additional ZEBs

Roads Minister Richard Holden said:

Buses are the most popular form of public transport, and these new British-built zero emission buses will support hundreds of high-quality manufacturing jobs in Northern Ireland, grow our economy and help clean up the air in towns and cities across the country. We’re providing an additional £25.3 million to roll out 117 new buses to provide residents in Yorkshire, Norfolk and Portsmouth with better, cleaner and quieter journeys, as we step up a gear to reach net zero faster and level up transport across the country.

Zero-emission buses are also often cheaper to run, improving the economics for bus operators. All these additional buses funded through the ZEBRAscheme are battery electric.

Janette Bell, Managing Director at First Bus said:

We are delighted to be accelerating investment in the electrification of our bus fleet and infrastructure, supported by co-funding from the Department for Transport. As leaders in sustainable mobility, we are fully aligned with the government’s ambitions for a net-zero carbon transport system. We are rapidly transforming our business with zero emission bus fleets and will continue to work closely with central and local government across the UK to deliver our decarbonisation plans.

The move is part of the government’s wider £3 billion National Bus Strategyto significantly improve bus services, with lower and simpler fares, more integrated ticketing and higher frequencies.