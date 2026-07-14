£25 million to deliver vital support for child trafficking victims

Funding will see a consistent, national Independent Child Trafficking Guardians service for child survivors of modern slavery and trafficking.

Support for child victims of modern slavery will be strengthened as the Independent Child Trafficking Guardians (ICTG) service is rolled out across all local authorities in England and Wales, backed by £25 million.

The ICTG service is for children who may have been victims of trafficking, exploitation, or modern slavery. A child’s guardian is an independent supporter who can speak up for them, explain complex decisions and processes, and get them the right help at the right time.

Guardians also work with local authorities, police and other safeguarding teams to put the child’s safety, needs, and future first. Their work provides fundamental support to vulnerable children who have survived terrible ordeals and helps ensure they do not fall back into exploitation.

Demand for the ICTG service is real, urgent, and growing. In the year to March 2025, guardians helped 2,730 potential child victims of modern slavery, up 10% from the year before. More than half these children were UK nationals, and most were victims of criminal exploitation such as the county lines drug trade.

Accompanying children to appointments, advocating for their health needs, getting them enrolled in school, identifying compensation to which they may be entitled, supporting them to access legal or immigration experts, and helping them navigate the criminal justice system are just some the things independent guardians do. Above all, they build trust with the child by listening to them, putting their needs first, and giving them a sense of safety, security, and stability.

The funding will support the government’s steadfast commitment to protecting victims of modern slavery and ensuring they get the help they need to recover. The Home Secretary recently announced reforms to strengthen protection of modern slavery victims. This includes cracking down on anyone abusing the modern slavery system to block their removal from the UK, while ensuring those in genuine need are protected.

The guardians’ positive impact is best described in the words of the children they have helped:

“The support I received from my worker was amazing… one of the best professionals I have ever worked with in my life.” (16-year-old girl from Wales, who experienced child criminal exploitation).

“I like the way I got to share my experience and feel comfortable knowing that there is always someone that I can talk to.” (13-year-old girl from Nigeria who experienced exploitation through domestic servitude).

“Your advice, care, and goodwill have helped me grow so much. I truly appreciate everything — every action, every word of encouragement, and every bit of care you have given me. I am genuinely thankful, and I will always remember the wonderful things you have done for me.” (17-year-old boy from Vietnam who experienced labour exploitation).

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Natalie Fleet, yesterday said:

Child trafficking causes lasting trauma, with survivors often too scared to trust adults around them. Exploited children need help to recover, and protection so they are never victimised again. Our £25 million investment means more child survivors will get vital specialist support and guidance – so they can start to heal, trust, and hope again.

The ICTG service began in 2014 as a pilot and has grown in stages. It currently covers two-thirds of local authorities in England and Wales – 160 in all. This latest injection of funding will bring the service to the remaining 179 local authorities, which are all in England.

The trusted children’s charity Barnardo’s has delivered the ICTG service since 2017. Following a competitive bidding process, they were selected to provide this next phase over the next 4 years.

Sarah Crawley, Director of Children’s Services Cymru and UK Programmes, Barnardo’s,yesterday said:

We warmly welcome the Home Office’s continued investment in the Independent Child Trafficking Guardianship Service, recognising the impact the service has had in helping some of the most at risk children and young people. This new funding will enable us to expand the service to every local authority across England and continue to cover all of Wales, ensuring more children can benefit from the specialist advice, advocacy and support they need. Every year, we work with thousands of children who have experienced, or are at risk of, trafficking, modern slavery, criminal and sexual exploitation. These experiences can leave children deeply traumatised and vulnerable to further harm, making it vital that they receive specialist help at the earliest opportunity. Barnardo’s has proudly delivered the ICTG service working closely with the Home Office, local authorities, police and partner agencies to help children rebuild trust and move forward with their lives. We look forward to continuing this work together to provide high-quality, child-centred support that helps children stay safe, recover and thrive.

Last year, a record 23,411 individuals were referred to the National Referral Mechanism, the UK’s system for recording potential victims of modern slavery, getting them appropriate help and starting their case decision process. Thirty percent of 2025 referrals – more than 7,000 – were children, over half of them UK nationals.

These stark numbers show the scale of child trafficking in the UK, and drive home the need for consistent, national, specialised support for these youngest victims and survivors.