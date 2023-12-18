Department for Transport
|Printable version
£250 million government funding to upgrade London’s transport system
Ministers and Transport for London (TfL) agree £250 million in government funding to upgrade London’s transport system.
I am pleased to be able to inform the House that today (18 December 2023) the government has agreed a capital funding settlement for 2024 with Transport for London (TfL).
This government has showed its continued commitment to supporting London’s transport network to recover from the uncertainty of demand following the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, government has provided TfL with almost £6.4 billion of funding to maintain service levels, support the delivery of major capital projects as well as passenger revenue protection. This is on top of around £1.9 billion per annum of retained business rates for transport, including over £1 billion per annum for capital investment.
In addition, the government has today agreed a capital settlement which provides a further £250 million of funding, which will enable TfL to continue to deliver its current capital programme and its committed major capital projects – including the delivery of the Piccadilly Line upgrade phase 1. This not only provides benefits to Londoners, but it provides benefits for the rest of the country – the Piccadilly Line upgrade on its own is expected to support an estimated 700 skilled jobs with a further estimated 250 jobs created in construction and up to 1,700 indirectly in the supply chain.
The current longer-term settlement will end in March 2024, and I continue to encourage TfL to modernise and to become a modern, effective, efficient and financially stable operator. Government support has enabled TfL to be on track to being financially sustainable and this capital settlement therefore requires TfL to demonstrate to government that it is financially sustainable at the end of March 2024, and it will provide to government in July 2024 its plan demonstrating how it will maintain and strengthen its financial sustainability from the financial year 2024 to 2025.
The decision to provide capital funding to TfL was made at a time when government is also facing significant financial pressures, as is the rest of the country. Across the board the government has taken difficult decisions on funding to support those who are hit hardest by rising costs. This is a settlement that is fair and proportionate to London whilst also taking into account funding provided elsewhere in the country and the cost to the national taxpayer, at a time of great pressure on national finances.
Through all of this, government is continuing to work with the Mayor and TfL to ensure London’s transport system delivers for the public and businesses and contributes to the country’s economy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/250-million-government-funding-to-upgrade-londons-transport-system
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Industry invited to share views on changes to Emissions Trading Scheme18/12/2023 14:22:00
Industries and wider organisations asked for views on proposed changes to the UK Emissions Trading Scheme to support progress to net zero.
Boost for electric vehicle drivers as 50,000 public chargepoints installed across the UK13/12/2023 14:15:00
The UK leads the transition to net zero and is on target to install 300,000 public electric vehicle chargepoints by 2030.
Works to start on major £1 billion transformation of Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet route13/12/2023 10:20:00
New dual carriageway to reduce congestion and improve journey times between Milton Keynes and Cambridge.
Laws passed to reduce strike disruption and protect public services08/12/2023 14:15:00
New laws to reduce the impact of industrial action on rail, border security and ambulance services while balancing the ability of workers to strike.
Further measures to better connect Scotland and the UK announced07/12/2023 16:27:00
The transport secretary has announced new measures to better connect Scotland including plans for improvements to the A75 between Gretna and Stranraer.
Transport Secretary announces further measures to improve transport connectivity across the UK07/12/2023 11:25:00
Government response to Union connectivity review includes multimillion-pound funding to improve transport links across UK.
Transport Secretary announces £70 million boost for more rapid electric vehicle chargers at COP2806/12/2023 14:10:00
EV chargepoint pilot scheme at motorway service areas to support government’s vision of transition to electric vehicles.
UK aviation shaping its own destiny as airport slot reform consultation launched05/12/2023 10:10:10
With a new reform, the airport slot allocation system can have a tailored approach that works best for businesses and passengers across the UK.