250 new healthcare professionals for Wales

250 nurses and doctors will be coming to Wales under a new agreement between Welsh Government and the Kerala Government.

As part of Wales in India, Health Minister Eluned Morgan signed an agreement with the Government of Kerala to bring qualified healthcare professionals from India to work in NHS Wales.

During the visit to Kerala, the Health Minister Eluned Morgan met with some of the nursing and medical professionals, and their families, who will soon be taking up roles in Wales at a reception to thank them and celebrate their contribution to NHS Wales.

Siji Salimkutty came to Wales as a nurse from Kerala in 2004 and has spent the last twenty years working within NHS Wales. Since coming to Wales Siji has continued to encourage international recruitment helping to support other nurses to make Wales home. His nephew, Sharoon, will be one of the 250 healthcare professionals who will be coming to Wales from Kerala the next year and his daughter is a medical student at Cardiff University who also hopes to use her skills and knowledge in Wales.

Siji Salimkutty said:

I came to Wales seeking opportunity, but what I found was a home. For the past 20 years, working in NHS Wales has been an enriching journey filled with camaraderie, growth, and a deep sense of belonging. It's not just a job; it's a testament to the warmth and spirit of this remarkable place.

Sharoon Kolickatharayil Nowshad (Sharoon K Nowshad) said:

Moving to Wales as a nurse offers me the chance to reunite with my uncles and family who have lived in Wales and worked in the NHS for 20 years. I know when I arrive, I’ll be able to settle in and progress in my career, and there’s already a strong Kerala community where I can make new connections, while reconnecting with my family.

Ethical international recruitment is a key part of NHS Wales’s workforce implementation plan and last year over 400 internationally educated nurses were recruited from overseas through a nationally delivered programme. A further cohort of internationally educated nurses as well as medical staff will be recruited this year alongside a £5 million programme to support targeted recruitment including further ethical international recruitment.

Alongside significant investment to increase homegrown supply of nurses and other healthcare professionals, recruiting internationally helps to close the vacancy gap in the short and medium term.

In recognition of the importance of the NHS workforce and to support the development of Wales grown doctors and nurses, the Health Minister announced last month that over £283 million will be invested in the education and training of healthcare professionals in Wales this year; helping to increase the number of training places available.

The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan said: