Scottish Government
|Printable version
250,000 Baby Boxes delivered
Supporting parents with cost of living.
A quarter of a million Baby Boxes have been delivered to expectant parents – providing them with more than £400 worth of essential items for their newborn.
The milestone was reached ahead of the popular scheme’s sixth anniversary in the summer.
Children’s Minister Clare Haughey said:
“The Baby Box is part of our commitment to ensure every child has the best start in life, and I am heartened that so many families have benefitted from this fantastic scheme.
“Clearly household budgets remain under extreme pressure from the cost of living crisis, so it is reassuring to know that all expectant parents in Scotland, regardless of their circumstances, have access to essential items needed for the first six months of their newborn’s life.
"The Baby Box also contains items to support positive parenting, benefitting infants as well as parents.”
One Parent Families Scotland Chief Executive Satwat Rehman said:
“With rising costs, single parent households are under increasing pressure to meet the costs of looking after their children. Having just one income, with costs associated with a newborn, is very difficult and the essentials contained within the Baby Box go a long way to easing that for single parents. We have seen first-hand how much difference this has made to the families we work with.”
Background
Scotland’s Baby Box provides families with a range of essential items for the first six months of their baby’s life, delivered in a sturdy cardboard box which can be used as a safe sleeping space during the early months. The contents of the box are designed to inform and support positive parenting behaviours.
APS Group (Scotland), which has the managing agent contract for Scotland’s Baby Box, conducted a cost analysis which determined that if parents were to buy the box and all the contents individually, the cost would be approximately £429.
In an independent evaluation, 97% of parents who took part in research rated the box and its contents as good.
Scotland’s Baby Box has been showcased on the world stage in exhibitions in Philadelphia, Boston and Seattle.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/250-000-baby-boxes-delivered/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Solidarity with Ukraine20/02/2023 16:25:00
Minister with special responsibility for Refugees from Ukraine marks a year of the war against Ukraine.
Ending the sale of peat in Scotland20/02/2023 15:25:00
Phasing out use of peat to protect the environment.
Help available to boost family incomes20/02/2023 14:25:00
Parents urged to seek help with employment.
Funding to help nature projects grow20/02/2023 10:25:00
Supporting and scaling up responsible investment in nature.
Record Pay offer to NHS AfC staff17/02/2023 13:05:00
£568 million for Agenda for Change (AfC) pay deal in 2023/24.
First Minister to resign15/02/2023 12:20:00
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced her intention to resign as First Minister.
Improved pay offer for teachers15/02/2023 10:20:00
Increase of 11.5% in April - cumulative rise of almost 30% since 2018.