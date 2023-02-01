Big Lottery Fund
£250,000 of National Lottery funding available to bring London’s communities together through weekend of activities
The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, are inviting groups from across London to apply for funding to bring communities together this summer for London’s first-ever Mayor’s Community Weekend.
The Mayor’s Community Weekend takes place from Friday 23 June to Sunday 25 June 2023, and aims to celebrate London’s resilience and diversity by uniting people through community-led activities, such as volunteering, litter picking, street parties, sports festivals, or holding a picnic in the park.
£250,000 of National Lottery funding is being made available for events and activities that bring different groups together, strengthen existing connections and make new ones. Grants ranging from £500 to £1,500 will be on offer to groups across all of Greater London’s 32 boroughs and the City of London.
Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: “London’s incredible diversity is its strength and the first ever Mayor’s Community Weekend will bring together different groups from across the capital this summer in celebration. It’s more important than ever that we all help each other and build community ties, and this weekend of unique events and activities will be a great example of how we are building a safer, fairer and more prosperous London for everyone.”
John Mothersole, England Chair, The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we’ll be bringing people together to celebrate being part of their community and make something amazing happen on their doorstep. We’re encouraging events that are designed and led by people in communities, with a lasting legacy.
“We’re particularly interested in funding projects that celebrate the strength and diversity of London’s communities, and the role that young people can play. We want to see people connecting with each other and with their environment, highlighting what voluntary action can achieve in the community.”
National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes across the UK. Last year, The National Lottery Community Fund awarded over half a billion pounds (£579.8m) to projects that support people and communities to prosper and thrive. Over 80% of the grants awarded were for under £10,000 – going to grassroots groups and charities across the UK that are bringing to life amazing ideas that matter to their communities.
Communities can apply for funding from 12 noon today (Wednesday 1 February, 2023) to hold an event during the Mayor’s Community Weekend. Applications close at 12 noon on Wednesday 1 March, 2023.
Find out more about the Mayor's Community Weekend
Notes to Editors
About The National Lottery Community Fund
We are the largest funder of community activity in the UK – we support people and communities to prosper and thrive.
We’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and to work closely with Government to distribute vital grants and funding from key Government programmes and initiatives.
Our funding has a positive impact and makes a difference to people’s lives. We support projects focused on things that matter, including economic prosperity, employment, young people, mental health, loneliness and helping the UK reach net zero by 2050.
Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, our funding is open to everyone. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.
National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £43 billion has been raised for good causes. National Lottery funding has been used to support over 635,000 projects - 255 projects per postcode area.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2023-02-01/250-000-national-lottery-funding-bring-londons-communities-together
