£250m for green aerospace projects ahead of Industrial Strategy

UK aerospace will be boosted by more than £250 million funding for cutting-edge aerospace tech projects to drive greener air travel, Industry Minister Sarah Jones will announce at the Paris Air Show today.

Government announces over £250m joint industrial investment with industry for cutting-edge green aerospace tech projects at companies including Rolls-Royce, Airbus.

Industry Minister announces latest win for UK aerospace at Paris Air Show in run-up to launch of Government’s modern Industrial Strategy, which will turbocharge growth in advanced manufacturing and defence.

Announcement comes as new figures show UK aerospace sector supports 100,000 direct jobs and contributed £13.6bn to the economy in 2024, almost 50% up on 2014.

The combined funding from government and industry will drive forward the development of cutting-edge technologies that will help to secure the future of the UK’s aerospace sector. This includes advancements in gas turbines, hydrogen-powered flight and the use of laser technologies for large-scale aerostructure manufacturing.

It will help attract even more investment into the UK’s world-leading aerospace sector and support thousands of high-skilled jobs outside of London, delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change and helping grow the economy.

The announcement comes as new figures from the industry’s trade association ADS show the UK’s aerospace sector added £13.6 billion to the economy last year – an increase of almost 50 percent compared to 2014 – and supported 100,000 direct jobs.

It marks the latest win for the UK’s world-class aerospace sector in the run-up to the launch of the Government’s modern Industrial Strategy, which will target growth in the UK’s leading advanced manufacturing and defence sectors, and giving businesses the confidence they need to invest in the UK.

Industry Minister Sarah Jones said:

This government is backing aerospace. This investment will keep it at the forefront of innovation, not only delivering economic growth but boosting the charge to net zero 2030, two key pillars of our Plan for Change. This is the latest win for British aerospace in the run-up to the launch of our Industrial Strategy, which will turbocharge growth in our advanced manufacturing and defence sectors to take them to new heights, bringing new high-skilled jobs to every corner of the UK.

During her visit to Paris Air Show – the world’s largest event for the civil aerospace sector – Minister Jones will tour the UK’s pavilion and meet with British companies exhibiting, before meeting with a wide range of leading aerospace companies, such as Airbus, Rolls-Royce and GKN.

The meetings will focus on encouraging even greater investment into British aerospace, promoting the UK’s world-class R&D offer on the global stage, and how government can support businesses to increase their manufacturing and operations in the UK.

Smaller and medium size businesses across the UK continue to benefit from the ATI Programme, with more than 302 receiving support since 2013, and another 19 investing over £22.8m in innovation in today’s announcement.

The UK aerospace sector had an annual turnover of £34 billion in 2024 and spent £1.9 billion on business R&D – a record level, driven by ongoing investment in both sustainable technology and market manufacturing technology to help ramp up UK production.

Rolls-Royce Director of Research & Technology Alan Newby said:

Gas turbines are an engine for growth for the UK economy. We welcome the recognition of the technology’s vital role from the Government in supporting both national and economic security. Together, government and industry investment in future gas turbine technologies will enhance the UK’s global competitiveness and help secure UK jobs and exports for the decades ahead.

Airbus UK Chairman John Harrison said:

It’s terrific to see ATI funding allocated to projects like our ZeroE Development Centre (ZEDC) that will be built at Airbus Filton, and for DecSAM which builds on the industry’s additive manufacturing capabilities. It’s initiatives like these that are absolutely critical to accelerating our decarbonisation journey and advancing sustainable, cutting-edge manufacturing. The continued ATI funding provides the UK aerospace industry with the confidence and stability it needs to fuel innovation.

Aerospace Technology Institute Chief Innovation Officer Paul Adams said:

Today’s funding announcement, including our dedicated small and medium-sized company grants, supports critical world-leading research – vital to ensuring UK aerospace companies continue to provide great jobs and growth in future, whilst delivering on our ambitious environmental goals. This is a huge vote of confidence in UK aerospace and in British aerospace companies.

Notes to Editors

The ATI Programme is a joint government and industry investment. Its purpose is to competitively offer funding for research and technology development in the UK, to maintain and grow the UK’s competitive position in civil aerospace and accelerate the transition to net zero aviation.

The support announced today is from the £975 million between 2025 and 2030 allocated to the ATI Programme by the Government. This funding, matched by industry, provides continued stability for industry to invest in the UK, delivering economic growth, supporting high skilled jobs and advancing aviation’s challenging transition to net zero.

In total between 2013 and 2030, industry and government will invest over £5 billion developing transformational aircraft technology to secure and grow UK jobs and reduce harmful aviation emissions.

Specific investments announced are: