Welsh Government
|Printable version
£25m investment in Community Focused Schools to tackle the impact of poverty
Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles yesterday announced almost £25m of investment in the next financial year to tackle the impact of poverty on young people’s attainment.
The funding will be used to ensure more schools are able to operate and develop as Community Focused Schools, which reach out to engage families and work with the wider community to support all pupils and particularly those disadvantaged by poverty.
It is part of a package of measures which will provide more support for schools to ensure all children have the best start in life regardless of their background.
£4.9m of investment will be used to expand the number of Family Engagement Officers employed by schools to tackle inequality and absence issues, helping provide more support to children and families who need it most. It will also be used to fund a trial of Community Managers based in schools to link up with other agencies to support pupils and the wider community as well as funding research on educational attainment. Investing in Community Focused Schools is a Programme for Government Commitment.
£20m will be invested in delivering Community Focused Schools, to fund practical ways of improving school facilities in order to enable greater community use. This includes providing equipment storage for community groups running extra-curricular activities, improving external lighting in sports areas, and introducing security measures to segregate school and community use areas. This funding will be allocated to local authorities across Wales on a formula basis based on pupil and school numbers.
Jeremy Miles yesterday said:
Tackling the impact of poverty on attainment is essential if we are to achieve high standards and aspirations for all. We know that the life chances of children and young people are hugely influenced by their home and community and that teachers need more support in addressing the issues some children and young people face. By investing in Community Focused schools, we are ensuring that learners have the support they need to reach their full potential.
Community Focused schools develop partnerships with a range of organisations, and make services accessible locally to families and the wider community. They use their facilities and resources to benefit the communities they serve, improve the lives of the children, strengthen families and build stronger communities.
Above all else, our national mission is to tackle the impact of poverty on educational attainment and to set high standards for all. I want all young people to have high aspirations for their education and future careers and that means using every lever we have to support them.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/25m-investment-community-focused-schools-tackle-impact-poverty
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Physically punishing children becomes illegal in Wales22/03/2022 14:05:00
As of yesterday physically punishing children will be illegal in Wales as Welsh Government continues to put children’s rights at the heart of its policies.
First Minister meets Wales Women's rugby squad ahead of the Six Nations22/03/2022 11:05:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday met the Wales Women's rugby squad ahead of the start of the 2022 TikTok Women's Six Nations Championship.
Creative Wales delegation loading… for global Game Development Conference22/03/2022 09:05:00
An eight strong delegation of Wales’ leading games development and software companies is heading to San Francisco for the game industry's largest annual gathering alongside Creative Wales, thanks to Welsh Government support.
First matches being made under Homes for Ukraine scheme21/03/2022 16:38:00
Wales will act as a super-sponsor for a scheme that will enable people fleeing the war to seek safety in Wales.
New funding to support mental well-being of apprentices, trainees and further education learners and staff21/03/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is making £2.18 million available to support the mental health and well-being of further education learners and staff, apprentices and trainees in Wales, Ministers recently (18 March 2022) announced.
Group announced to review transport in north Wales21/03/2022 11:05:00
The panel of independent commissioners who will recommend how to build a sustainable and integrated transport system for north Wales have been announced by Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters.
£3m awarded to bereavement charities across Wales21/03/2022 09:05:00
Charities supporting people through bereavement will benefit from £3m in funding over the next three years the Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle recently (18 March 2022) announced.
First Minister discusses Ukraine with EU Committee of the Regions18/03/2022 14:05:00
The war in Ukraine and co-operation across Europe will be discussed by European leaders, when the First Minister addresses the EU Committee of the Regions.
Back of the net! Wales becomes first UK nation to rollout fishing gear recycling scheme18/03/2022 11:05:00
Wales is taking action against marine litter as it becomes the first UK nation to introduce a recycling scheme for fishing gear.