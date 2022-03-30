£25m to kick-start free school meals for all primary school children in Wales

£25m is being invested in school kitchen and dining infrastructure, as part of plans to roll out free school meals to all primary school children in Wales, the Welsh Government has announced.

The policy is part of the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru, which will see free school meals extended to all primary school pupils over the next three years.

From September, some of the youngest children in primary schools will begin receiving free school meals as the policy is introduced in a phased way.

Working with schools and local authorities, the Welsh Government will plan and prepare the infrastructure needed for all primary aged pupils to receive free school meals by September 2024.

Revenue funding of up to £200m has been set aside for local authorities to deliver the commitment, with £40m to be provided in 2022 to 2023, £70m in 2023 2024 and £90m in 2024 to 2025.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

Together we have made a joint commitment that no child in Wales should go hungry and that every child in our primary schools will be able to have a free school meal. We are facing an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis. We know younger children are more likely to be living in relative income poverty, which is why the youngest of our learners will be the first to benefit. This cost-of-living crisis is being felt by families all over Wales, extending free school meals is one of a number of measures we are taking to support families through this difficult time.

Leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price said: