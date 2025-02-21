The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance commemorates 25 years of the Stockholm Declaration and looks ahead to the future of Holocaust remembrance.

On Monday 17 February, the UK presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) welcomed Heads of Delegation from the 35 IHRA Member Countries to London for an event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Stockholm Declaration on Holocaust Remembrance. We also invited key figures who played an important role in shaping international activity on Holocaust education, remembrance and research over the past 25 years, as well as Holocaust survivors, representatives of the Jewish community and civil society.

The UK government is committed to international co-operation to promote education, remembrance and research about the Holocaust. The UK was one of the founding signatories of the Stockholm Declaration in 2000, through which we pledged that the terrible events of the Holocaust would remain forever seared in our collective memory. This commemoration event provided an important opportunity to reflect on what has been achieved in terms of promoting Holocaust remembrance, and look ahead to the future.

IHRA Chair and UK Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust Issues Lord Pickles reflected on the achievements of the past 25 years. He noted that the pledges made 25 years ago were still as relevant today as they were in 2000. Lord Pickles stressed the importance of safeguarding Holocaust sites, opening up Holocaust-related archives, and the promotion of testimony and Holocaust-related objects. He also drew attention to the dangers caused by ongoing Holocaust distortion, adding that the truth can never harm us.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair and former US President Bill Clinton both addressed the audience via video message. They reflected on their efforts, alongside former Swedish Prime Minister Göran Persson, to strengthen international co-operation on Holocaust remembrance 25 years ago and to bring together world leaders to sign the Stockholm Declaration and form the IHRA.

Looking ahead to the future, participants emphasised that further collective action was needed to tackle the challenges of Holocaust distortion and the global rise of antisemitism. The role of emerging technologies was also highlighted as an area to explore, given the potential to harness artificial intelligence as a force for good in Holocaust education. All agreed that it was essential to continue to educate about the facts of the Holocaust, to ensure the truth is never forgotten.