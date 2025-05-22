£26 million CashBack for Communities

Increased funding to help young people away from crime.

Projects supporting young people at risk of being drawn into criminal activities are to receive up to £26 million over the next three years.

The Scottish Government’s CashBack for Communities programme uses money recovered from seized criminal assets to provide crucial support to young people who may be at risk of becoming involved in offending or antisocial behaviour.

Successful projects in the programme’s next stage (2026-2029) will deliver a range of activities and support for those aged 10 to 25, to help tackle some of the underlying causes of antisocial behaviour and criminal activity. Projects will also provide access to trusted adults who young people can confide in.

Since 2008 CashBack for Communities has invested £156 million and supported around 1.4 million young people across all 32 local authorities in Scotland.

Visiting a project based at Glasgow’s Easterhouse Sports Centre, Minister for Victims and Community Safety Siobhian Brown said:

“CashBack for Communities is inspiring. It turns the proceeds of crime into life-changing opportunities for the thousands of young people who take part in projects across Scotland every year. “Over the course of the next three years of the programme, we are providing £26 million to organisations to deliver diversionary and support work with children and young people. By learning new skills and boosting their confidence, it helps young people in our communities who are at risk of becoming involved in crime be diverted from that path and realise their potential. “Since its inception more than a million young people have received support to turn their lives around, with opportunities provided into employment, education or volunteering. CashBack’s success is also testament to the work of law enforcement partners in disrupting organised crime groups – bringing them to justice and seizing their ill-gotten gains, using them to deliver a successful programme across the country.”

Background

CashBack for Communities is a Scottish Government initiative which takes funds recovered through the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 and invests them back into communities. It supports delivery of Scottish Government’s Vision for Justice in Scotland.

More information on the CashBack for Communities programme. Applications for funding open on 12 June 2025.