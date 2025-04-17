£26 million to breathe new life into town and city centres across Wales

The Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant has been extended for a further two years with a substantial £26m of funding being made available to support town centres across Wales.

The Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant was introduced in March 2021 to consolidate various smaller regeneration grants into a single, streamlined capital grant programme.

It supports a wide range of interventions such as commercial property improvements, more town centre living and better-quality public spaces. It will also support more greening of our town centres with new recreational facilities like small parks and play areas.

The maximum grant allowance has also been increased from £250,000 to £300,000 per application, providing greater support for individual Placemaking projects.

Projects can be delivered by local authorities themselves, or by third parties such as town councils, Business Improvement Districts, third and private sector organisations and individuals. Applications are prioritised and processed by local authorities.

The previous round of grant funding helped transform vacant properties across Wales, including the former Woolpack in Glynneath which now houses a doughnut coffee shop with four one-bed flats above following extensive renovation.

The former Canterbury Arms in Neath also underwent a comprehensive refurbishment to create three commercial units on the ground floor with four residential flats above.

Meanwhile, Cyngor Gwynedd utilised the grant funding to improve Bangor City Centre by installing new fingerposts and information boards on local landmarks, guiding residents and visitors and encouraging them to explore the unique offerings of Bangor.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, praised the success of the programme in her speech to the All-Wales Regeneration Conference in February: