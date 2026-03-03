£271 million to clean up shipping and power coastal communities

This funding will boost skilled jobs and coastal economies, and forms part of a £448 million commitment to clean maritime funding.

over £270 million investment for greener shipping and ports across the UK, supporting thousands of skilled jobs in coastal towns and backing their rejuvenation

funding will develop clean technologies and fuels of the future, boosting innovation and attracting private investment to help grow the economy

£448 million commitment to support clean maritime innovation – supporting over 500 businesses and hundreds of jobs across the UK

UK shipping and coastal communities are set to be transformed with a £271 million boost from the government announced today (3 March 2026) to develop green boat fuel and boost innovation in the maritime sector to support hundreds of skilled jobs.

The funding has been awarded from the seventh round of the Clean maritime demonstration competition (CMDC) and the second round of zero emissions vessels and infrastructure (ZEVI) fund, and will give successful companies grants to help decarbonise the maritime sector by developing clean maritime fuels and infrastructure.

Previous rounds of funding have helped to support 750 new and existing jobs across 500 business in the UK. This investment is helping revitalise coastal and maritime communities across the UK including Teesport, Leith, Bristol and Hull, growing local economies and boosting jobs and skills.

Port infrastructure operators and businesses wishing to secure investment in green fuels will be able to apply to the CMDC Round 7 competition from 11 March, and the ZEVI Round 2 competition from 26 March.

Maritime Minister Keir Mather, said:

We’re backing our maritime industries with a further £271 million investment to revolutionise technology and infrastructure, supporting skilled jobs across the UK. Our maritime sector is vital to keeping us safe and secure, connecting people with loved ones alongside securing our economic prosperity. That’s why we’re investing in greener seas and technology that will set the sector on course for a prosperous future.

Previously supported projects include ACUA Ocean in Plymouth who successfully delivered a remote hydrogen-controlled vessel to enable offshore infrastructure data gathering and monitoring, as well as Ensemble Analytics who adopted artificial intelligence (AI) in port buildings to improve port efficiency at the Port of Newport.

Mike Biddle, Executive Director Net Zero at Innovate UK, said:

The launch of CMDC round 7 and ZEVI 2 is a huge moment for the UK’s maritime sector. Today’s announcement continues a world-renowned commitment to maritime R&D and Innovate UK is proud to deliver it in partnership with the Department for Transport. The businesses successful in these 2 competitions will be perfectly placed to exploit a growing market for clean maritime technology.

