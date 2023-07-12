HM Revenue and Customs
27,844 Tax credits customers renew via HMRC app
The free HMRC app can be used to renew tax credits and update personal details.
Almost 28,000 customers have used the HMRC app to renew their annual tax credits claim, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) can reveal.
Tax credits help working families with targeted financial support, and more than 1.5 million customers have received renewals packs. They have until 31 July to renew or update their claim or risk having their payments stopped.
HMRC is encouraging customers to renew via the HMRC app – it’s a quick and easy way to ensure they continue to get the payments they’re entitled to receive.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, yesterday said:
The deadline for renewing tax credits claims is fast approaching and using the HMRC app is a quick and easy way to do it. It offers customers peace of mind that their payments will be correct and they’ll continue to receive them.
The HMRC app is free, simple, secure and means customers can directly access their tax credits accounts at any time through their smartphone or tablet – with no need to phone HMRC or fill in and post any forms.
Customers can access their tax credits information via the HMRC app to:
- renew their tax credits claim
- update their personal details
- notify HMRC of any change in circumstances
- view and check their tax credits payments schedule, and
- view a record of payments so far
HMRC has released a video to explain how tax credits customers can use the HMRC app to view, manage and update their details.
How do I use the HMRC app to manage my tax credits?
Customers can download the HMRC app for free from their smartphone app store. Once signed into the app, there are options for users to set up and select facial recognition, a fingerprint or a 6-digit pin to get fast and fully secure access to their details.
Customers who use the HMRC app can also:
- manage their Child Benefit as well as view their proof of entitlement, amend their bank details and view the last 5 payments
- manage their finances including checking their pay, tax code and get an estimate of their earnings
- find and save their National Insurance Number
- receive and save all their HMRC messages and letters
- set reminders to pay for Self Assessment and
- open a Help to Save account
Customers can also view, renew and manage their tax credits claims online on GOV.UK.
By the end of 2024, tax credits will be replaced by Universal Credit. Customers who receive tax credits will get a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) or, if in Northern Ireland, the Department for Communities (DfC) telling them when to claim Universal Credit.
It is important that customers claim by the deadline shown in the letter to continue receiving financial support as their tax credits will end even if they decide not to claim Universal Credit. However, there is no need to wait for their transfer letter, and customers can apply to move to Universal Credit sooner, if it is right for them.
As the deadline for renewals approaches, customers could be more vulnerable to criminals. HMRC is warning them that, if they are contacted by someone pretending to be from HMRC who wants them to transfer money urgently or give personal information, they should never let themselves be rushed.
Tax scams come in many forms. Some offer a rebate, others claim that your details are out of date, others threaten arrest for tax evasion. HMRC is also urging customers never to share their HMRC login details – these could be used to steal or commit fraud. Customers are advised to check HMRC’s advice about scams on GOV.UK.
Further information
Find out more about renewing tax credits claims.
Find out more about Universal Credit replacing tax credits.
To sign into our tax credits service on GOV.UK for the first time you’ll need to prove your identity using 2 evidence sources. We’ve recently added GB driving licences as an additional option to help more of our customers get online. You can find the full list of accepted forms of ID at Manage your tax credits.
The government is offering Help for Households. Check GOV.UK to find out what cost of living support individuals could be eligible for.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/27844-tax-credits-customers-renew-via-hmrc-app
