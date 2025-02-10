Welsh Government
£28 million to repair hospital roof and reopen wards
Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles, has confirmed almost £28 million to repair the damaged Princess of Wales Hospital roof and re-open wards at the hospital.
Services, theatres and wards at the Bridgend hospital were relocated elsewhere in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board in October when the 40-year-old roof failed.
Urgent investigations revealed the roof needed to be replaced.
The Welsh Government funding will replace around 10,000 square meters of the roof - equivalent to re-roofing 166 terraced houses.
Repairs are underway, allowing essential services to return to the hospital, starting with maternity and neonatal care.
Electrical upgrades and fire safety measures are also being carried out at the same time to minimise disruption to patients and staff working at the Princess of Wales Hospital.
The roof replacement works and upgrades are expected to be completed by the summer.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, said:
We are providing £27.9 million to replace the damaged roof at the Princess of Wales Hospital.
This urgent funding will help re-open wards and bring back other vital services to Bridgend and ensure the safety of thousands of people who attend the hospital every day.
Work is progressing well on site, and I want to say thank you to the health board, patients, staff, and everyone involved in this huge project for their patience and understanding.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/28-million-repair-hospital-roof-and-reopen-wards
