£28m to help cut long hospital waiting times

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles is today (Thursday 24th October) announcing £28m to help the NHS cut the longest waiting times.

The funding will pay for more evening and weekend appointments and regional working to target waiting times in specialties such as orthopaedics, ophthalmology, general surgery and gynaecology.

Health boards will also free-up outpatient appointments for new patients to be seen by reducing the number of automatic follow-ups in cases where they are not needed.

These interventions will cut the number of people waiting more than two years for treatment, waiting times for a first outpatient appointment and ensure more people receive diagnostic tests in eight weeks.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said:

Reducing waiting times is a national priority – for people across Wales, for us and the NHS. This new funding will be used by health boards to deliver a range of schemes that will start almost immediately. They will target the longest waits in orthopaedics, general surgery, ophthalmology and gynaecology by increasing capacity for more people to be seen and treated through overtime and more regional working. The NHS is working very hard to reduce the backlog, which built up during the pandemic – this is additional funding, over and above the recovery money we make available every year, to support the NHS to cut the longest waits and improve access to planned care.

The Health Secretary is announcing the funding during a visit to Nevill Hall Hospital, in Abergavenny, where he will meet Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s teams working on ophthalmology and endoscopy waiting lists.

The Llanwenarth suite, which will become a regional centre for cataracts, was one of the plans put forward by health boards to tackle long waits.

Nicola Prygodzicz, CEO of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said.