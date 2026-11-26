A new report from the NAO looks at how the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) was developed, what caused the significant delay in its publication and the risks to its financial sustainability.1

The Defence Investment Plan was delayed after the government found that the forecast costs of existing defence commitments were higher than anticipated. The baseline cost to 2029-30 was £28.8 billion more than the MoD’s budget, and it took government a year to agree how to fund the plan.

The MoD has had to make difficult trade-offs to balance the Defence Investment Plan, such as reducing or deferring spending in areas such as military equipment, accommodation and training, which it recognises create capability gaps and readiness reductions. These decisions, combined with additional funding, reduced the budget shortfall to £1.2 billion over four years.

The Defence Investment Plan is wider in scope than previous defence equipment plans and the MoD has improved its cost estimation methodology. The NAO recommends that the MoD maintains accurate cost forecasts, monitors progress and provides Parliament with clear annual updates which demonstrate how successful it has been in delivering the DIP.

The NAO found that the deliberately broad scope of the DIP provides a foundation for delivery of the Strategic Defence Review’s (SDR’s) ambitions. However, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has limited assurance that it has the capacity to deliver all the activity envisaged by the £298 billion DIP.2 This comes after difficult spending decisions and uncertainty over future funding left significant risks to the DIP’s affordability and delivery.

The MoD planned to publish the DIP in 2025, but the Plan faced delays in development, as the MoD’s assumptions about the cost of its commitments did not hold. The MoD worked closely with HM Treasury and the Cabinet Office during this period. However, resolving the funding position delayed publication of the DIP by six months and has impacted some MoD spending decisions.3

The MoD’s bottom-up review of costs during summer 2025 found that its forecast costs were significantly higher than the estimates used for the SDR, and that its budget was insufficient to deliver all its existing commitments. These cost estimates were more detailed than those used to support the SDR. MoD worked with HM Treasury and the Cabinet Office in November 2025 to establish a £314.9 billion baseline cost for the existing programmes and commitments, which was £28.8 billion more than its budget. This was a significantly higher forecast than the £1.4 billion gap between costs and budget forecast in June 2025.

By February 2026, the MoD had taken some savings decisions and developed a ‘candidate’ DIP – however this would still have cost £18.3 billion more than the agreed budget over four years. The MoD, HM Treasury and the Cabinet Office agreed that only the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer could make the decisions required to resolve this. In June 2026, HM Treasury agreed to increase the MoD’s cash budget by £11.6 billion, alongside other measures worth £3.4 billion. The DIP was published on 30 June – at which point the budget shortfall had been reduced to £1.2 billion.

In order to reduce the cost of the DIP, the MoD elected to reduce the Armed Forces’ original spending proposals on military readiness, including training. The MoD has assessed that its savings measures will create capability gaps and reduce readiness. The NAO also found that reduced spending on accommodation would put more pressure on the maintenance budget in the future and may also affect the Armed Forces’ recruitment and retention.4



The MoD considers the DIP to be broadly affordable over the four years to 2029-30, but recognises some costs are likely to rise. However, it faces risks to delivering the DIP. Its procurement arm is already operating unsustainably, while workforce reductions and the deferral of spending beyond 2030 could increase pressure on both the MoD and industry at a time of growing demand. Delivery also relies on defence spending rising in line with government’s commitments; if funding does not increase as anticipated in the last 6 years of the plan, the MoD recognises its plans are likely to be unaffordable.

Part of the DIP sets out the MoD’s ambition to achieve £10.7 billion in efficiency savings by 2029-30, but it only had mature delivery plans for £2.4 billion of these. The MoD is already forecasting that its capital spending will exceed the available budget and contingency in the first two years. There are also potential obligations that would need to be funded from contingency, such as costs from the Afghanistan Resettlement Scheme.5 The MoD has also recognised that its cost forecasts are incomplete, especially across the later years of the DIP.

The NAO recognises that throughout the DIP process the MoD has improved its cost estimation and some of its efficiency plans, and delivered a more transparent process within government. However, there are future risks and emerging cost pressures that must be more comprehensively addressed. In order to ensure the MoD achieves its objectives, the NAO recommends that the MoD:

Maintains accurate cost data, on which to plan and for future negotiations with HM Treasury; and Closely monitors the delivery of the DIP, and provides regular and transparent updates to Parliament on its progress.

"The Ministry of Defence has taken important steps to improve its understanding of the cost of its investment plans. But much remains to be done to ensure the Defence Investment Plan can be delivered as intended. “The department must now monitor the Plan closely, maintain accurate cost information and be transparent with Parliament about emerging pressures." Gareth Davies, head of the NAO

Read the full report : Affordability of the Defence Investment Plan

Notes for editors