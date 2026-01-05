£2m boost to help businesses weather the storm

An extra £2m has been allocated to help Welsh tourism and hospitality businesses install weatherproofing measures.

An extra £2m has been allocated to help Welsh tourism and hospitality businesses install weatherproofing measures.

The Year of Croeso Weatherproofing Fund received nearly 400 applications from businesses seeking grants between £5,000 and £20,000. The original £1.75m budget has been increased to meet overwhelming demand.

The scheme supports micro, small and medium size businesses employing between 1 – 250 people. Successful applicants will receive grants covering up to 75% of project costs.

Visit Wales research in 2024 found that 55% of tourism businesses cited poor weather as the main reason for reduced visitor numbers.

This additional investment will help businesses extend their operating seasons and create better experiences for visitors.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans recently said:

Our Welsh tourism and hospitality businesses offer fantastic year-round experiences, but the weather isn’t always on our side. By allocating a further £2 million to our popular weatherproofing fund, the Welsh Government is helping nearly 400 businesses stay open longer, keeping people employed, and boosting local economies across Wales.

Tourism and hospitality businesses represent 11.8% of total jobs in Wales. The weatherproofing measures will support more stable, full-time employment.

The weatherproofing scheme closed for applications on 1 December 2025. Businesses are being informed of the decisions now.

Related Links