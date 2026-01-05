Welsh Government
|Printable version
£2m boost to help businesses weather the storm
An extra £2m has been allocated to help Welsh tourism and hospitality businesses install weatherproofing measures.
An extra £2m has been allocated to help Welsh tourism and hospitality businesses install weatherproofing measures.
The Year of Croeso Weatherproofing Fund received nearly 400 applications from businesses seeking grants between £5,000 and £20,000. The original £1.75m budget has been increased to meet overwhelming demand.
The scheme supports micro, small and medium size businesses employing between 1 – 250 people. Successful applicants will receive grants covering up to 75% of project costs.
Visit Wales research in 2024 found that 55% of tourism businesses cited poor weather as the main reason for reduced visitor numbers.
This additional investment will help businesses extend their operating seasons and create better experiences for visitors.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans recently said:
Our Welsh tourism and hospitality businesses offer fantastic year-round experiences, but the weather isn’t always on our side. By allocating a further £2 million to our popular weatherproofing fund, the Welsh Government is helping nearly 400 businesses stay open longer, keeping people employed, and boosting local economies across Wales.
Tourism and hospitality businesses represent 11.8% of total jobs in Wales. The weatherproofing measures will support more stable, full-time employment.
The weatherproofing scheme closed for applications on 1 December 2025. Businesses are being informed of the decisions now.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/2m-boost-help-businesses-weather-storm
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Chickenpox vaccine roll-out begins today across Wales02/01/2026 11:05:00
A vaccination programme to protect young children against chickenpox is being rolled out in Wales from today (2 January 2026).
Transport for Wales Chair honoured for services to public transport02/01/2026 09:20:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport has congratulated Vernon Everitt, Chair of Transport for Wales, on being appointed a CBE in the New Year’s Honours List, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to public transport.
First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan's New Year Message 202631/12/2025 12:10:00
New Year's message from Eluned Morgan.
Welsh-backed productions shine on screen in landmark year31/12/2025 10:05:00
Creative Wales has celebrated a stellar year as productions backed by the Welsh Government dominated screens and awards ceremonies throughout 2025.
Over-60s to benefit from free fitness scheme30/12/2025 09:10:00
People over-60 now have access to 125 free or discounted sports and fitness sessions at leisure centres, outdoor spaces and community venues across Wales.
£1.8m to repair flood defences following Storm Claudia24/12/2025 11:05:00
1.8 million in emergency funding has been confirmed to repair flood defence infrastructure damage due to Storm Claudia.
New care ratings system shows strong performance across Wales23/12/2025 12:10:00
Over 92% of care services in Wales have achieved high standards in the first 7 months of a new ratings system being in place.
FareShare Cymru volunteers tackle food waste this Christmas22/12/2025 16:10:00
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies recently visited FareShare Cymru in Cardiff to see how vulnerable families across Wales will benefit from expanded food redistribution services this Christmas.
£8.94 million investment to transform cultural services across Wales22/12/2025 13:05:00
A major investment of over £8.94 million to strengthen Wales iconic museums, archives, libraries and cultural institutions has been announced today to grow and bolster the nation’s “essential” cultural foundations.