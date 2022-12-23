3 anglers fined for illegal fishing in Norfolk and Suffolk

3 men have been fined for illegal fishing offences at locations in Norfolk and Suffolk. Between the 3 of them the total amount to be paid in penalties was £721.

2 anglers fished without a licence while the other fished during ‘close season’.

All cases were heard at Hastings Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

Michael Freeman, 23, of The Marvens, Washbrook, Suffolk, was caught fishing during the ‘close season’ on 7 June 2022 on the River Stour at Catterwade, Suffolk.

The close season is in place to allow an uninterrupted spawning period and helps to protect vulnerable species. It also provides an opportunity for the Environment Agency and partners to carry out projects up and down the country to further enhance habitats vital for improving fish spawning.

Freeman pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 2 December 2022. The court fined him £116 and ordered him to pay £135 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Robert Richardson, 20, of Buxton Road, North Walsham, Norfolk, was caught fishing without a licence on 16 July 2022 at Stanninghall Fishery near Crostwick, Norfolk. Jon Duce, 46, of Ethelburga Drive, Folkstone, Kent, was caught fishing without a licence on 27 July 2022 at Martham Pits, Norfolk.

Both men were dealt with at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 2 December, 2022, where they pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence.

The court fined Richardson £100 and ordered him to pay a £40 victim surcharge, while Duce was given a 6-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge. Both were ordered to pay £135 in costs.

Lesley Robertson, Enforcement Team Leader for the Environment Agency, said:

These cases show we pursue offenders through the courts and won’t hesitate to take enforcement action where anglers break rules. Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500. Our fisheries enforcement officers routinely undertake licence checks, and we urge anyone with information about illegal fishing to contact us on 0800 80 70 60.

Background

The coarse fish close season is in force annually from 15 March to 15 June inclusive on rivers, streams, drains, some canals and still waters within specified Sites of Special Scientific Interest. Please see local fishing byelaws for more information.

Anglers are encouraged to enjoy fishing and are reminded that a licence is needed to fish legally. Annual fishing licences are available from only £30 for coarse fish or £82 for salmon and sea trout.

More information about fishing licences can be found on GOV.UK.

