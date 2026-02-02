£3 million investment to drive diet and health innovation

Food innovation and better health outcomes targeted by new investment from BBSRC and Defra.

The Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) and Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) are co-investing in a new Diet and Health Collaborative Research and Development programme.

The £3 million programme will strengthen the UK’s position as a global leader in food innovation.

The programme will accelerate the translation of the UK’s world-class bioscience into real-world solutions by fostering strong collaboration between academia and industry.

It will support the development of novel food products and innovations in food processing that deliver healthier, more sustainable and high-quality food for consumers.

Improving health, productivity and economic growth

Co-designed and jointly funded by BBSRC and Defra, the programme reflects a shared commitment to shaping the next phase of diet and health research and development in the UK.

The partnership brings together bioscience innovation with Defra’s policy priorities, supporting delivery against the Good Food Cycle through a holistic approach that integrates sustainability, resilience and economic growth.

Building on strong foundations

The investment builds on UK Research and Innovation’s previous commitments in this area.

This includes the £15 million Diet and Health Open Innovation Research Club, which has already brought together partners from across the food innovation ecosystem.

Together, these initiatives are helping unlock the scientific and industrial capability needed to address long-term opportunities and challenges across the food system.

Through the new programme, BBSRC and Defra will support research and innovation that:

improves the nutritional quality of food

advances our understanding of how food processing and product composition affect health

promotes greater circularity to reduce waste and food loss

The power of partnerships

Professor Anne Ferguson-Smith, BBSRC Executive Chair, said:

This new investment reflects the power of partnerships in translating world-leading bioscience into tangible benefits for people, the economy and the environment. By bringing together researchers and industry, BBSRC and Defra are working together to deliver outcomes that can improve nutrition, reduce food inequalities and help build a more resilient and sustainable food system. This programme builds on UKRI’s strong foundations in diet and health research and will help deliver real-world impact and improve lives and livelihoods across the UK.

A food strategy that delivers

Minister for Food Security, Dame Angela Eagle, said:

We’re working to develop a food strategy that delivers for people, businesses and the environment. This investment will bring together our brightest researchers with industry expertise to drive the food innovations that will improve health outcomes, reduce environmental impact and support a thriving UK food industry.

Priority areas

Projects funded through the new programme must address one or more of the following priority areas:

improving the nutrition of food and drink products for populations at higher risk of malnutrition or muscle loss, including older people, those using GLP-1 drugs and people from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds

assessing and improving the impact of food processing and final product composition on health, including the effects of additives and emulsifiers, and developing sustainable alternatives

improving environmental outcomes for food and drink innovation, including through circular economy approaches to reduce food loss and waste

Projects may focus on areas such as:

biofortification

reformulation and processing innovations

improving the affordability and accessibility of nutritious food

understanding consumer behaviour

strengthening the resilience of the UK food supply chain

Supporting the Good Food Cycle

Applicants will also be expected to demonstrate how their proposals contribute to the Good Food Cycle by supporting:

a healthier population

a thriving UK food sector

improved environmental outcomes

a more resilient supply chain