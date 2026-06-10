3 priorities for shaping the future of apprenticeships

Qualification reform continues to reshape England’s skills system, with a stronger focus on how education connects to employment, productivity and social mobility. As part of this conversation, we’ve partnered with FE News on our live series, Rewriting the rules: the future of qualifications.

Our third and final episode, Apprenticeships: the skills engine, explored the role apprenticeships play in supporting economic growth and opportunity, and how the system needs to evolve to meet changing demands. I co‑hosted the discussion with Gavin O’Meara, CEO of FE News, and we were joined by Simon Ashworth, Deputy Chief Executive at AELP, and Crawford Knott, Managing Director at Hawk Training.

Across the conversation, a number of themes emerged. Here are three key priorities that stand out when thinking about the future of apprenticeships.

1. Apprenticeships are central to the skills system, but clarity of purpose is essential

Apprenticeships are often described as a “skills engine”, and for good reason. They sit at the intersection of education, employment, and economic development, helping individuals build job‑ready skills while enabling employers to shape their future workforce.

However, the discussion highlighted an increasing tension around who apprenticeships are for and what success looks like.

There has been a noticeable policy shift towards supporting younger learners and tackling youth unemployment. While this is important, it raises questions about balance. Apprenticeships have historically been an all‑age, all‑level programme supporting both entry‑level access and higher‑level upskilling. Narrowing the focus risks limiting their broader economic impact.

Panellists also challenged the ongoing “quality versus quantity” debate. The consensus was that the sector is already delivering strong quality outcomes. The more pressing issue is how success is defined – is it achievement rates alone, or should we also consider progression into work, reduced unemployment, and longer‑term career development?

Looking ahead, apprenticeships need a clearly communicated purpose within the wider system – one that reflects their dual role in supporting both social mobility and economic productivity.

2. Reforming assessment is necessary,but simplicity and proportionality must lead

Assessment reform was a central theme of the discussion, particularly the evolution of end‑point assessment (EPA). While EPA has strengthened rigour and independence, it has also introduced complexity, cost and, in some cases, delays in completion.

We heard that backlogs, administrative burden and the concentration of assessment at the end of programmes have created challenges for both providers and learners. At the same time, there is clear value in maintaining robust and trusted assessment standards.

The direction of travel towards more flexible models – including greater use of on‑programme assessment – was broadly welcomed. There is an opportunity to create a more balanced approach that reduces pressure at the end of programmes while maintaining quality and credibility.

The key lesson is that reform should not mean adding more layers. Instead, it should aim to simplify the system, ensure assessment is proportionate to the occupation, and provide a clear and manageable experience for learners, employers and providers alike.

Getting this balance right will be critical, particularly as changes are implemented at pace across the sector.

3. A joined‑up, genuinely employer‑led system is still a work in progress

A consistent theme throughout our Rewriting the rules series has been the importance of a joined‑up skills system, and apprenticeships are no exception.

While apprenticeships are designed to be employer‑led, the reality is more complex. Larger employers often have the capacity to engage with the system, but smaller employers (SMEs) can find it difficult to navigate. Administrative burden, limited time, and competing pressures all act as barriers to participation.

At the same time, the broader landscape has become increasingly crowded. With T Levels, V Levels, foundation apprenticeships, and higher technical qualifications (HTQs) all emerging or evolving, there is a real risk of confusion for learners, parents and employers trying to understand progression routes.

Our panellists highlighted gaps in the system, particularly at entry level, and challenges around how different pathways connect. Ensuring clear progression – for example, from classroom‑based learning into apprenticeships, and from Level 3 into higher‑level training – remains a key priority.

To move forward, the system needs to be more coherent and better aligned. This includes:

stronger collaboration across policy and delivery

clearer communication of pathways and progression routes

meaningful engagement with employers of all sizes

and a shared understanding of how different qualifications fit together.

Without this, there is a risk that complexity will undermine the accessibility and effectiveness of the system.

Looking to the future

What came through most strongly in this episode was that apprenticeships remain a vital part of the skills landscape – but they are operating within a period of significant change.

If they are to fulfil their potential as a true “skills engine”, three things will be key: clarity of purpose, simplicity in design, and stronger system alignment.

There was also a clear message from our panel on what is needed next: sustained investment, meaningful consultation with the sector, and reforms that genuinely reflect the realities of delivery.

As we move into the next phase of reform, the challenge will be to ensure that policy ambition translates into a system that works in practice – for learners, for employers, and for the wider economy.