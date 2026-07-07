3 priorities for tackling the ‘missing million' and re‑engaging young people

Our skills system is undergoing rapid change, driven by the need to respond to shifting economic demands, evolving technologies, and widening social inequalities. Through our new live series in partnership with FE News, Learning for a changing world, we’re bringing together sector voices to explore how education and skills provision can better support people to access, progress, and succeed in this changing landscape.

Our first episode, The missing million, focused on the challenge of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET), as we were joined by guest speakers Lauren Mistry, Deputy CEO at Youth Employment UK, and James Gordon, Senior Policy Advisor at Edge Foundation.

The conversation highlighted the scale and complexity of the issue, but also pointed to practical ways forward. Here are three key priorities that stand out when thinking about how we better support disengaged young people.

1. Understanding disengagement requires a broader, more human lens

The term ‘NEET’ is often used as a shorthand, but our discussion made clear just how diverse this group is, as well as how many factors contribute to disengagement.

Barriers such as limited access to work experience, weak labour market conditions, and gaps in careers understanding continue to play a significant role. But what came through strongly was that this is not simply a skills issue. Confidence, wellbeing, and a sense of belonging are just as important.

We heard that many young people feel disconnected from opportunity altogether, with some not seeing education or employment as “for them”. This growing group of disengaged learners can be particularly difficult to reach, often becoming “hidden” from traditional systems of support.

There are also clear structural challenges; for example, delays in identifying when young people fall out of education, combined with a lack of real‑time data, mean opportunities for early intervention are often missed. At the same time, the decline of work experience and informal employment opportunities – such as part‑time jobs – is limiting exposure to the workplace.

If we’re serious about tackling the “missing million”, we need to move beyond a narrow focus on qualifications and consider the whole learner. That means addressing wellbeing, confidence, and aspiration alongside skills, and recognising that disengagement is rarely caused by a single factor.

2. Re‑engagement works best when it is flexible, personalised and sustained

A clear message from our panel was that there is no single solution to re‑engaging young people – but there are common principles that underpin what works.

First, relationships matter. Access to a trusted adult or mentor can make a significant difference, particularly for young people who lack support networks. Consistent, personalised guidance helps build confidence and provides a bridge back into learning or work.

Second, flexibility is essential. Traditional, linear pathways do not work for everyone, particularly for those who have already disengaged. Shorter, modular learning options, more flexible entry points, and programmes that combine education with practical experience can all play a role.

For employers, there are clear and practical actions that can make a difference here. This includes offering flexible entry routes such as traineeships, supported internships or part‑time roles, designing roles that build confidence as well as skills, and partnering with education providers to co‑create programmes that reflect real workplace needs.

However, flexibility must go beyond course length. It needs to include pacing, assessment approaches, pastoral support, and opportunities for meaningful employer engagement. For some learners, particularly those furthest from the labour market, additional wraparound support is critical. Employers can contribute by offering mentoring, creating inclusive and psychologically safe work environments, and recognising potential rather than focusing solely on prior attainment.

We also heard powerful examples of what effective practice looks like in action. Initiatives such as Reset Programmes within colleges (seen at The Bedford College Group), summer engagement activity, and local youth guarantee models are helping young people re‑enter education and rebuild confidence. These approaches reduce anxiety, maintain momentum, and help to provide safe spaces for learners to reconsider their next steps.

The challenge is that many of these examples remain isolated pockets of good practice. Scaling them will require sustained investment and a system that prioritises long‑term outcomes over short-term measures.

3. A more joined up system is essential

As with many aspects of skills reform, the need for alignment across the system was a recurring theme.

Disengagement does not sit neatly within one part of government or the education system. It spans education, employment, health and social care, requiring a truly cross departmental response. Without this, there is a risk that young people fall through the gaps between services.

Employers also have a critical role to play. While much of the focus is often on preparing young people for work, the discussion emphasised that workplaces themselves must also evolve. This includes creating more accessible entry points, offering meaningful work experience, and reviewing recruitment practices that may unintentionally exclude talent.

Practical steps employers can take include removing unnecessary qualification requirements from entry-level roles, working with local schools and colleges to provide early exposure to careers, and actively seeking feedback from young people to shape recruitment and workplace practices.

At NCFE, we’re actively working to embed this approach through our Youth Ambassador group, made up of colleagues under 30 who share their lived experiences directly with our Executive and Senior Leadership teams. Their insight is helping us shape more inclusive recruitment practices, improve early careers support, and better understand what young people need to thrive in the workplace.

This reflects a wider shift across the sector, with organisations such as Youth Employment UK continuing to highlight – through initiatives such as the Youth Voice Census – the importance of listening to young people and involving them in shaping solutions. The upcoming 2026 results will provide a further opportunity to align employer action with what young people themselves say they need.

We’re also working to amplify these voices creating opportunities for young people across our network to share their perspectives. For example, we’ve recently published a blog from Alix Scorer, one of our Youth Ambassadors, on five barriers to progression young people are facing, alongside insights from work experience students on the transferable skills they gained with us.

Encouragingly, we’re beginning to see examples of employers taking a more inclusive approach – whether through removing unnecessary qualification requirements, investing in work experience, or actively engaging with young people to better understand their needs.

At the same time, clearer pathways are needed across the system. Flexible qualifications, short courses, and modular learning all have a role to play, particularly when aligned with initiatives like the Lifelong Learning Entitlement. These options must be clearly communicated and connected if they’re to support progression effectively.

Ultimately, tackling the NEET challenge requires stronger collaboration between educators, employers and policymakers, and a shared understanding of how different parts of the system fit together.

Looking to the future

What came through most strongly in this episode was that the “missing million” is not just a policy issue, but a societal one with significant implications for individuals, employers and the wider economy.

If we are to make meaningful progress, three priorities stand out: a more holistic understanding of disengagement, greater flexibility and personalisation in re‑engagement, and a more joined up system that places employers at its core.

There was also a clear call for action – investment in support services, better data and early intervention, and reforms that reflect the realities young people face today. Crucially, this must continue to be informed by the voices of young people themselves. As further insight emerges from initiatives like the Youth Voice Census, including the forthcoming 2026 findings, there is an opportunity to ensure policy and practice remain grounded in lived experience.

Above all, success should be measured not just by participation, but by outcomes that last, ensuring young people are not only able to access opportunities, but to sustain and thrive within them.