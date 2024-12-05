NCFE
|Printable version
3 top tips for writing a winning Aspiration Award nomination
If you’re looking to celebrate a learner, educator, or centre who has gone above and beyond to achieve something outstanding this past year, entering them into our Aspiration Awards is the perfect way to recognise their success!
Our nomination window is open from now until Friday 21 February – and here, we’ve pulled together some of our top tips for how you can craft a winning submission for the individual(s) you’re looking to recognise.
1. Ensure you’re providing evidence that meets the category's criteria
On each of our submission forms, we’ve included bullet points on what you should aim to include when writing your nomination. Hint – this is the criteria that your nomination will be scored on!
Be sure to provide evidence for each point if you can, as this will give your nominee the best chance of scoring highly. For example, for the Centre of the Year award, one of the criteria points is ‘Has the centre introduced new programmes, processes or initiatives that have had a positive impact on learner outcomes?’
Instead of just saying ‘We’ve introduced new programmes for learners’, you should include details on what these programmes are, how your centre has implemented these, and what the benefits have been to the centre, learners or staff, as well as including examples of how they’ve made a difference. Which leads us to…
2. Highlight achievements with clear examples
Bring your nominee’s achievements to life with specific examples. Instead of saying ‘They go above and beyond,’ try sharing a specific story that shows how they made a difference.
For example, for our 2024 Apprentice of the Year winner, Ellie’s nominator detailed her volunteering efforts with detailed examples. Instead of saying "Ellie volunteers in her spare time", the nominator included details on what she did: “Ellie has volunteered at the Sanctuary Trust café, washing up and putting together care packages, helped to create a user-friendly environment by re-painting walls for children at Moorhouse Children's Centre, and raised funds for various causes.
"Her efforts include walking around Hollingworth Lake to raise £250 for paint and supporting breakfast events for veterans at Touchstones.”
Including this level of detail helps us to understand your nominee and their story, impact, and character!
3. Include quotes from other people
To shape your nomination further, you could include several short quotes from your nominee’s peers, colleagues, teachers, or employers. They could highlight the nominee’s achievements, how they inspire others, or the hurdles that they’ve had to overcome to get to where they are today.
Including quotes from different perspectives helps to showcase how amazing your nominee is, as well as how respected they are by others whom they interact with.
Please ensure to get permission from the person you’re using a quote from as if your nominee is chosen as a winner or finalist, we may use this quote in the case study!
Previous winners’ case studies
Below are some examples of previous year's winners to help inspire you ahead of writing your own nomination:
- Apprentice of the Year 2024: Ellie Burke
- Against All Odds 2024: Michael Serco
- Learner of the Year 2024: Matthew McGrotty
- Centre of the Year 2024: Hull College
- Apprentice of the Year 2023: Christopher Ademola
- Support Staff of the Year 2023: Amy Yorke
- Teacher of the Year 2023: Lucy Sharp
To discover more information about the awards and access our full list of categories and their entry criteria, visit our Aspiration Awards 2025 page.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/3-top-tips-for-writing-a-winning-aspiration-award-nomination/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
National awards celebrating stories at the heart of education open for nominations04/12/2024 11:15:00
Nominations are now open for the 2025 Aspiration Awards, a national celebration of the outstanding achievements of learners, apprentices, educators, support staff, and educational institutions across the UK.
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping NEETs and youth employment28/11/2024 11:20:00
In the third episode of Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, we turned our attention to the pressing issue of NEETs – young people not in education, employment, or training – and explored strategies to tackle youth unemployment.
The Curriculum and Assessment review: a landmark moment?27/11/2024 11:15:00
The Curriculum and Assessment review has the potential to be a landmark moment for our education system.
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping the curriculum and assessment review25/11/2024 14:15:00
In the second episode of Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, we continued our exploration of ways to break down barriers to opportunity in education.
Learner stories: “I’m passionate about advocating for children's rights and ensuring they have access to education”20/11/2024 11:15:00
Saman Kaur is a recent Education and Early Years T Level student at Sandwell College.
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping Labour's first 100 days12/11/2024 13:05:00
We’re thrilled to introduce Unlocking Opportunities, our brand-new live show series in partnership with FE News.
Foundations for the future: how we created our Social Impact Report12/11/2024 09:15:00
Following the launch of our Social Impact Report 2024, we sat down with three members of our Research and Insight team – Isha Sachdeva (Head of Research and Insight), Lauren Peart (Senior Research and Insight Manager), and Janet Lloyd (Market Insight Analyst) – to learn more about how this milestone publication was put together.
GCSEs: Pilot study reveals impact of data analysis on closing achievement gaps08/11/2024 14:15:00
Access to data and insights helps previously underperforming pupils match or significantly improve grades compared to their peers, research has shown.