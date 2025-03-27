3.2 million children in poverty in working households - TUC response to poverty figures

Commenting on official figures on UK poverty published today (Thursday) TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Everyone who works for a living should earn a decent living. But during the Tory years, poverty surged for people in working families.

“The Labour government’s Employment Rights Bill will help many working families with sensible changes to improve job security and to make work pay. This should help to reduce in-work poverty in the years ahead.

“But families and children in poverty also need stronger social security support. Cuts to disability benefits are already forecast to push many more families into poverty. Ministers should rethink these plans. They must also bring forward a robust strategy to reduce child poverty.”