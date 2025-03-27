WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
3.2 million children in poverty in working households - TUC response to poverty figures
- 8.1 million people in working households are in relative poverty, up 1.8 million since 2010 (comparing data for 2010/11 with 2023/24)
- 3.2 million of these people are children, up 1.1 million since 2010
- 12.3 million people across the UK are in absolute poverty (up from 11.9 million in 2022/23)
Commenting on official figures on UK poverty published today (Thursday) TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Everyone who works for a living should earn a decent living. But during the Tory years, poverty surged for people in working families.
“The Labour government’s Employment Rights Bill will help many working families with sensible changes to improve job security and to make work pay. This should help to reduce in-work poverty in the years ahead.
“But families and children in poverty also need stronger social security support. Cuts to disability benefits are already forecast to push many more families into poverty. Ministers should rethink these plans. They must also bring forward a robust strategy to reduce child poverty.”
HBAI release with UK annual poverty date: The full release is here: Households below average income: for financial years ending 1995 to 2024 - GOV.UK
