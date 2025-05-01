Scottish Government
£3.4 million for Scotland’s hydrogen future
Projects across the country to receive a share of funding.
Eleven projects designed to accelerate Scotland’s hydrogen economy are set to benefit from a share of £3.4 million funding.
The Scottish Government funding will help develop green hydrogen production, improve the hydrogen supply chain, and enhance hydrogen transport and storage infrastructure.
Opening a parliamentary debate on Scotland’s hydrogen future, Acting Net Zero Cabinet Secretary Gillian Martin said:
“Hydrogen stands as a critical pillar of Scotland’s route to net zero by 2045, but also, alongside the development of our offshore wind capacity, as one of Scotland’s greatest industrial opportunities since the discovery of oil and gas in the North Sea.
“A just transition remains at the heart of our approach, and we are determined that no community, particularly those which have powered our economy for generations, will be left behind as we move away from burning fossil fuels towards a low carbon energy system.
“We are working to build a hydrogen economy in which the benefits of our energy transition are shared, and which harnesses the full potential of our skilled people, our worldclass industries, and our natural resources.”
In September 2024 the Scottish Government invited projects to apply for a match-funding grant award of up to 50%, to the maximum value of £2 million.
Shortlisting saw 18 projects invited to submit a full application to delivery partner Scottish Enterprise, with funding ultimately provided to 11 successful projects.
|
Lead Organisation
|
Project Title
|
Council Area
|
Grant Award
|
European Marine Energy Centre
|
Sustainable Fuels Orkney
|
Orkney Islands
|
£375,000
|
Green Cat Hydrogen Ltd.
|
Creca Hydrogen Facility
|
Dumfries and Galloway
|
£490,088
|
Green Cat Hydrogen Ltd.
|
Strathallan Hydrogen
|
Perth and Kinross
|
£320,549
|
Green Cat Hydrogen Ltd.
|
Binn Ecopark Hydrogen
|
Perth and Kinross
|
£258,478
|
Protium Green Solutions
|
Protium Lanark - Hydrogen Island
|
South Lanarkshire
|
£450,619
|
SSE Hydrogen Developments
|
Peterhead 1&2 Hydrogen
|
Aberdeenshire
|
£162,600
|
Statkraft Hydrogen UK Holding Ltd
|
Shetland Hydrogen Project 2 Pre-FEED
|
Shetland Islands
|
£270,500
|
Storegga Hydrogen (Cromarty)
|
Cromarty Hydrogen Phase 2 Longman
|
Highland
|
£238,400
|
Storegga Hydrogen (Cromarty)
|
Cromarty Hydrogen Phase 2 Muir of Ord
|
Highland
|
£290,155
|
Glacier Energy
|
Feasibility and Industrial Research
|
Aberdeen City
|
£382,000
|
Hydrasun
|
Standardised Tube Trailer Industrial Hydrogen Offtaker Panels
|
Multiple: Aberdeen City; Glasgow City; Highland
|
£147,122
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/3-4-million-for-scotlands-hydrogen-future/
