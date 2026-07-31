£3.5 million to support regeneration programme

Funding set to unlock land for development across Clyde Gateway.

More development plots for businesses, housing and infrastructure in the Clyde Gateway area will be unlocked thanks to Scottish Government investment of £3.5 million.

The funding will drive forward the next phase of remediation work at Shawfield, a long-standing regeneration challenge due to Chromium VI contamination from the site's industrial past and support growth in Dalmarnock.

The Shawfield remediation will create developable plots for businesses, housing and infrastructure, supporting Clyde Gateway's ambition to establish the area as a nationally significant home to high-growth clusters of businesses in sectors including advanced manufacturing, life sciences, clean energy, research facilities and other high-growth companies.

Investment in Dalmarnock has transformed the area with developments such as EastWorks demonstrating how historic industrial assets can be repurposed to create high-quality employment spaces which support the area’s economic renewal.

Minister for Business and Fair Work Tom Arthur today visited the EastWorks project site as it celebrates the significant milestone of becoming fully occupied.

He said:

“Transforming the industrial legacies of Scotland's past into the foundations of our future economy is at the heart of what regeneration means.

"The work of Clyde Gateway across the east end is a powerful example of that transformation in action. What was once synonymous with contamination and dereliction is being reclaimed as land for new businesses, new homes and new opportunities. This funding will help Clyde Gateway continue that vital work, tackling decades-old environmental damage and unlocking the potential of this site for the communities around it.

"Investment like this doesn't just clean up land, it creates jobs, attracts high-growth businesses and helps local communities flourish. The regeneration of the east end and decontamination of Shawfield is an ongoing legacy from the 2014 Commonwealth Games and this extra funding comes as the city hosts the Games once again.

“I want to see the benefits of regeneration continue to spread across Scotland, and this funding for Shawfield is a clear demonstration of our commitment to that ambition."

Chief Executive of Clyde Gateway Martin McKay said:

“This £3.5 million investment is a significant endorsement of the progress being made across Clyde Gateway and our long-term vision for the area. It will support innovation-led growth in Dalmarnock, enable continued investment in the remediation of brownfield land at Shawfield, and help create the conditions for future business growth, housing and infrastructure.

“We welcome the Scottish Government's continued support as we work with partners to deliver lasting economic opportunities and benefits for local communities.”

Background

Clyde Gateway is the largest place-based community-led regeneration project in Scotland to drive inward investment and improvement for communities in the east end of Glasgow and South Lanarkshire.

Addressing contamination has been a major priority for Clyde Gateway from the outset, and this latest funding builds on significant progress already made at the site such as modern office accommodation development Red Tree Magenta

EastWorks was a Victorian gas-purifer shed which was restored using nearly £7 million of Scottish Government Regeneration funding. It now hosts a group of innovation-led businesses which are driving economic growth and job creation across sectors such as space technology and cyber security.

Clyde Gateway is currently progressing through Phase 2 of a planned three-phase programme to fully remediate Shawfield and unlock the land for development.

The Scottish Government has invested over £215 million in Clyde Gateway since it was set up in 2008.

The £3.5m grant will be used across Clyde Gateway’s transformational programme of regeneration activity actively supporting innovation led growth across the east end including in Dalmarnock and Shawfield while providing much needed capacity to continue the long term investment in brownfield land remediation and infrastructure.