£3.7 million awarded to advance UK smart factory projects

UK innovators with cutting edge projects to drive growth across manufacturing industries have been funded by the Made Smarter Innovation (MSI) Challenge.

Credit: Brompton Bicycle

UK Research and Innovation’s MSI Challenge, delivered by Innovate UK, the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, and the Economic and Social Research Council, has awarded grants to 11 late-stage robotics and automation projects. The projects have a focus on developing solutions to improve productivity, sustainability and resilience within factory production areas.

In total, 11 projects spanning areas such as process control, machine vision and deployment in end gripper technology secured between £107,000 and £535,000 in funding. Each project will last nine to 15 months and will be tested across sectors including food and drink, electronics and fast-moving consumer goods.

Click here for the full press release