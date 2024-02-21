Economic and Social Research Council
£3.7 million awarded to advance UK smart factory projects
UK innovators with cutting edge projects to drive growth across manufacturing industries have been funded by the Made Smarter Innovation (MSI) Challenge.
UK Research and Innovation’s MSI Challenge, delivered by Innovate UK, the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, and the Economic and Social Research Council, has awarded grants to 11 late-stage robotics and automation projects. The projects have a focus on developing solutions to improve productivity, sustainability and resilience within factory production areas.
In total, 11 projects spanning areas such as process control, machine vision and deployment in end gripper technology secured between £107,000 and £535,000 in funding. Each project will last nine to 15 months and will be tested across sectors including food and drink, electronics and fast-moving consumer goods.
2023 ESRC Celebrating Impact Prize winners announced17/11/2023 10:15:00
Researchers whose work has made an outstanding societal and economic contribution were celebrated at the eleventh annual ESRC Celebrating Impact Prize awards.
