30% boost to UK military transport aircraft availability under new deal

MoD extends £190 million contract with Airbus to maintain the RAF's A400M Atlas fleet, boosting aircraft availability while sustaining over 350 UK jobs.

£190 million contract extension with Airbus to support RAF’s A400 Atlas fleet, retaining more than 350 UK jobs.

Agreement set to increase the number of mission-capable A400M aircraft available each day from 10 to 13 by the end of 2027.

Britain’s air defence will be boosted under new deal.

A 30% improvement in availability for the RAF’s tactical and strategic airlift fleet will be delivered under a £190 million contract extension between the Ministry of Defence and Airbus.

The extension will see Airbus continue its maintenance, repair and support services for the RAF’s A400M Atlas fleet from its UK Support Centre at RAF Brize Norton.

As well as sustaining more than 350 UK jobs, the extended contract is set to deliver a significant boost to operational capability and will increase the number of fully mission-capable aircraft available each day from 10 to 13 by the end of 2027.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP said:

This contract extension is a vote of confidence in British engineering, and the workforce at Brize Norton and Carterton who keep our A400M fleet flying. By boosting availability of these aircraft, we’re strengthening the RAF’s ability to conduct global operations and deliver on NATO commitments when it matters most, while backing UK jobs and delivering value for money for taxpayers.

The A400M Atlas is a cornerstone of the UK’s air mobility capability, supporting operations ranging from humanitarian relief to rapid troop deployment.

Continued support at RAF Brize Norton ensures the fleet remains ready to meet these demands without interruption, forming part of the government’s wider commitment to strengthening the UK’s defence industrial base and value for money in defence contracts.

Air Cdre Si Young, Head Air Mobility in National Armaments Materiel, said:

This contract will deliver continued improvements in A400M fleet availability, building on the growth that we have delivered over recent years and giving our Armed Forces the capability they need while offering excellent value for money to taxpayers, supporting a platform that is at the heart of the RAF’s operations now and into the future. It reflects the strength of our partnership with Airbus and our shared commitment to supporting the continued growth and success of the A400M fleet, both now and in the years ahead.

The 31-month extension to the Medium-Term Contract means support services will continue until April 2029, sustaining more than 240 Airbus staff and 110 primary sub-contract staff.

Kata Escott, Managing Director of Airbus Defence and Space UK, said:

Alongside the financial savings, the extended contract is set to deliver a significant boost to operational capability, with plans to increase the number of fully mission-capable aircraft available each day from 10 to 13 by the end of 2027, a 30% improvement in availability for the RAF’s tactical and strategic airlift fleet. This will support the RAF’s ability to deliver global air mobility operations, including humanitarian relief, troop transport and NATO commitments.

The contract builds on the work of the Defence Investment Plan, which commits £298 billion to UK defence over the next four years. The plan will drive sustained investment across British industry ensuring the UK’s defence sector remains a cornerstone of the country’s economic renewal.