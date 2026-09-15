Welsh Government
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30% business rates cut for high street hospitality and leisure venues
Venues across Wales to see business rates cut by 30% from 1 April 2027.
Pubs, restaurants, cafés, bars, licensed clubs, hotels, gyms, cinemas and other high street favourites across Wales are set to see their rates bills cut by 30% as the Welsh Government backs the businesses people depend on.
The move forms part of the Welsh Government’s manifesto commitment to rebalance business rates and breathe new life into town centres.
This permanent support will exceed the 15% temporary relief for food and drink hospitality currently in place, giving businesses greater certainty to plan and invest for the future.
Businesses set to benefit include:
- food and drink hospitality venues: pubs, restaurants, cafés, bars, food courts, licensed clubs and live music venues
- visitor accommodation: hotels, guest houses and hostels
- leisure venues: cinemas, theatres, libraries, museums and gyms
Eligible small to medium sized properties with a rateable value below £51,000 will attract the permanent support. Retail shops will also continue to benefit from this support, which will build on the lower multiplier in place this year.
A small increase to the higher multiplier, which applies to the highest-value properties in Wales, will fund the support, without reducing the overall contribution business rates make to funding public services in Wales.
First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said:
Our high streets are the heartbeat of communities right across Wales, and the businesses that fill them deserve our backing.
This 30% cut to rates for pubs, cafés, gyms, hotels and so many other local favourites is about giving those businesses the confidence to invest, grow and keep serving the communities that rely on them.
We’re making the system work better for the sectors that bring our town centres to life.
The change sits alongside the work of the Town Centres Taskforce, which will consider what more tailored support individual town centres need, recognising that different parts of Wales face different challenges.
Cabinet Minister for Finance Elin Jones said:
This significant and permanent change will make a real difference to eligible hospitality and leisure businesses right across Wales.
We've taken a balanced approach, ensuring this support is affordable while protecting the vital contribution business rates make to our public services – targeting help where it will have the greatest impact on our high streets.
Regulations will be brought forward in the autumn and, subject to Senedd approval, will take effect from 1 April 2027.
The precise values of all multipliers for 2027-2028 will be confirmed as part of budget preparations, following the UK government's Autumn Budget.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/30-percent-business-rates-cut-for-high-street-hospitality-and-leisure-venues
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