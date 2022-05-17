Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
£30 million dry dock contract supports 300 Scottish jobs
£30 million contract for dry-dock maintenance for the Queen Elizabeth Class (QEC) aircraft carriers has been awarded to Babcock International Group, in Scotland.
- £30 million to provide dry dock maintenance for Queen Elizabeth Class carriers
- 300 jobs supported across Rosyth dockyard and wider supply chain
- Follows both QEC carriers undertaking international engagements with allies
The 10-year agreement will ensure the two warships – HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales – are able to undergo dry dockings for planned maintenance and repair at Babcock’s Rosyth facilities, meaning the vessels continue to operate safely and remain available for defence operations, both for the UK and its allies.
The work will help to sustain 300 jobs across the Rosyth facility and the wider supply chain, contributing to UK prosperity, strengthening the Union and supporting the government’s levelling-up ambitions.
Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin yesterday said:
The Queen Elizabeth Class Carriers are the flagships of our Royal Navy and it’s crucial they remain ready to protect and defend the UK and our allies.
Both carriers had their final construction in Rosyth, and I’m pleased they will return for their dry-dock maintenance, supporting vital jobs and skills in Scotland.
QECs require dry-docking periodically throughout their lives to undertake maintenance and repair activities that will ensure the UK continues to have a flexible and modern naval force that can respond to future threats.
The QECs continue to uphold security both in UK waters and overseas. HMS Prince of Wales recently supported Exercise Cold Response with her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth carrying out vital training and exercises in waters close to the UK to keep her ready for operations anywhere in the world.
Steve Coates, DE&S Queen Elizabeth Class Group Leader, yesterday said:
Securing this contract is another important step on the QEC journey. The agreed partnership is a real testament to the great working relationship forged between the MOD and industry. The work that will take place will help to sustain vital jobs and skills at the Rosyth shipyard where the carriers were built and, by drawing on an extensive supply chain, will contribute to wider UK prosperity.
The contract was awarded by Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) through a robust and transparent competition, encouraging strong bids from viable dockyards with the requisite facilities and experience of docking large vessels, whether military or civilian.
Sean Donaldson, Babcock’s Managing Director of Marine Engineering and Systems and the Rosyth site, yesterday said:
We are delighted to have been awarded the contract to provide dry dockings for the aircraft carriers over the next decade. The investments in our Rosyth infrastructure and facilities over the last 10-years mean we are ideally placed to deliver projects of this size and scale. The programme will also benefit from the extensive knowledge and expertise of Babcock’s skilled workforce which is steeped in carrier experience. It’s a really proud moment for us.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/30-million-dry-dock-contract-supports-300-scottish-jobs
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
British Army on manoeuvres in North Macedonia16/05/2022 13:28:00
More than 2,000 members of the British Army’s Global Response Force have demonstrated their ability to react to global crises during an exercise with NATO allies.
Personnel honoured for outstanding acts in Armed Forces Operational Honours and Awards List16/05/2022 12:43:00
Personnel awarded for Operation Pitting, the Defence response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and acts of heroism when off duty.
Operational Honours and Awards List May 202216/05/2022 10:15:00
The latest Operational Honours and Awards List recognises the bravery, commitment and commendable service of Armed Forces personnel.
Armed Forces Minister visits East Africa to coordinate security support for Somalia13/05/2022 14:48:00
James Heappey visited Somalia and travelled to Kenya, Uganda and Burundi – all major contributors to the African Union mission in Somalia.
Lord-Lieutenant of Gwynedd celebrates high achievers from the Armed Forces community12/05/2022 10:15:00
Cadet Flight Sergeant Ysanne Duncan of No2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets has been recognised by the Queen’s representative for the county and appointed as a Lord-Lieutenant cadet for Gwynedd for 2022.
Organised crime group members jailed11/05/2022 15:15:15
Members of an organised crime group involved in the supply of drugs and stolen military ammunition have been jailed for a total of 68 years and 8 months.
First UK satellite launch in summer 202211/05/2022 10:15:00
As part of a three-year mission two satellites will operate close to Earth experimenting and test imaging and interoperability.
Defence Procurement Minister opens Defence Space 202210/05/2022 13:33:00
Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin opens the Defence Space Conference 2022.