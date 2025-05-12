£30 million to grow regional research commercialisation ecosystems

A major new investment is helping English universities work with partners to develop emerging and strengthen place-based commercialisation ecosystems.

Research England is investing £30 million into four ambitious regional projects through its university commercialisation ecosystems initiative.

These projects will bring together universities, industry and other partners to deliver a step change in knowledge exchange activity.

This includes:

building new and strengthening existing collaborations

expanding the pipeline of high-quality investible new spin-outs

supporting scale up capability

attracting new UK and international investment

creating high value jobs

embedding longstanding Knowledge Exchange work streams

Economic potential

The funding forms part of Research England’s wider work to support research commercialisation across the country.

It builds on the Connecting Capability Fund (CCF) and the Research England Development (RED) fund, which aim to drive innovation by supporting collaboration and strengthening commercialisation capacity.

Announcing the news on a visit to Aston University, Science Minister, Lord Vallance said:

The UK is home to some of the world’s best universities, and we have deep strengths from life sciences to cutting-edge fields like quantum and engineering biology. But we can and must do more to unlock scientific research’s vast economic potential, and to help our innovators world-leading public sector labs turn brilliant ideas into businesses that attract investment and sustain jobs. The funding and guidance we are announcing will reinforce those efforts, supporting our mission to grow the economy as part of the Plan for Change.

Professor Dame Jessica Corner, Executive Chair, Research England, said:

I am thrilled that through Research England’s Connecting Capability Fund we are able to support the Government’s mission for economic growth by directing £30 million to these four exciting projects across England. The funding will help these projects develop, grow and scale commercialisation capabilities around the research and development base of universities; fostering collaboration, bringing together expertise and research strengths and focus these on opportunities that will directly benefit local communities.

The four new projects

North East: Strategic Commercialisation Ecosystem North East (SCENE)

Led by Durham University, SCENE will build on the success of the Northern Accelerator which has already helped launch over 50 spin-outs since 2018.

By strengthening ties between universities and industry, the project will scale up support for research-led businesses, attract international investment, and help ensure new innovations stay and grow in the region.

Midlands: Forging ahead/Forging beyond

Led by Loughborough University, this wide-reaching collaboration of 15 universities will tackle the fragmentation of skills and talent in the Midlands innovation landscape.

The project will help more research make it to market and create lasting economic impact with:

a new talent pool

expanded accelerator networks

targeted support for high-growth sectors like health, net zero and advanced manufacturing

Liverpool City region: Biologics Regional Innovation and Technology Ecosystem (BRITE)

Led by the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, BRITE will plug critical gaps in the local biologics innovation pipeline.

It will help develop and manufacture next-generation therapies for infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.

The project will also build essential infrastructure and support local job creation while positioning the region as a national hub for biologics.

Greater Lincolnshire and East Anglia: Agri-tech Commercialisation Ecosystems (ACE)

Led by the University of Lincoln, in partnership with the University of Cambridge and the University of East Anglia, ACE will establish a globally recognised agri-tech innovation cluster.

The project will create a new venture fund, develop a national tech transfer office, and support UK-wide agri-tech spinouts aimed at building a more sustainable, food-secure future.

Diversity of themes

Tony Hickson, Chief Business Officer, Cancer Research UK and panel member for the CCF RED, said: