£30 million to reduce waiting times

Targeted action to tackle longest waits.

Significant activity is underway to clear the longest NHS waits following the allocation of £30 million of targeted funding.

The funding has been allocated to specialty areas where it can have the greatest impact against the longest waits – this includes cancer, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, dermatology and diagnostics.

It is estimated the £30 million, initially announced in April, will help boards across the country deliver around; 12,000 additional procedures, 40,000 extra diagnostic procedures and 12,000 new outpatient appointments.

Activity levels will increase over the coming weeks and the Scottish Government will work closely with Boards to support delivery.

Speaking on a visit to Ninewells Hospital’s ophthalmology ward in Dundee, Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“This initial investment of £30 million will target reductions to national backlogs that built up through the pandemic. This is all part of our programme to tackle waiting times, including waiting lists for orthopaedic treatment and diagnostics for cancer.

“Together, our actions will help Scotland’s NHS maximise capacity, build greater resilience and deliver year-on-year reductions in the number of patients who have waited too long for treatment. The number people waiting over two years for a new outpatient appointment is down by more than half in the last two years, and we want to build on that progress.

“As part of the £30 million, we have invested close to £2 million in ophthalmology helping to increase activity in the short term as we aim to deliver one cataract procedure every 30 minutes on standard lists. This will allow a more resilient and sustainable service for the future.”

Background

In October 2023, the First Minister announced annual funding of £100 million to help reduce inpatient and day-case waiting lists by an estimated 100,000 patients over three years. In April 2024, the Scottish Government announced £30 million, allocated for Q1 of this financial year, as the first instalment of this annual funding.