£30.9 million boost for towns across Wales
The Welsh Government is providing an additional £30.9 million to local authorities to deliver regeneration projects that will transform town centres across Wales.
The investment is being directed to local authorities across the country — from coastal towns to valley communities — with projects spanning creative industries, leisure, transport, and heritage.
Since its launch in 2020, the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme has awarded more than £484 million in grant and loan funding to support regeneration across Wales – and this extra funding brings the total investment for 2025/26 to an impressive £56.3 million.
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently visited two flagship projects, meeting local partners and seeing progress first-hand.
In Wrexham, she toured the recently launched Creative Hub at the Old Library on Queens Square. A £2.9 million Transforming Towns grant from the Welsh Government supported the transformation of this historic building, which had been empty for several years, into a flexible, energy-efficient space for music, arts and creative businesses, housing recording studios, TV production facilities, rehearsal space and pop-up retail.
In Caerphilly, she visited several projects being supported by the Transforming Towns programme, including the new Leisure and Wellbeing Centre, currently under construction. The Welsh Government is investing £900,000 to support this project and to ensure the Centre's full ambitions are realised, including a spa, children's adventure play area, fitness studios and a Tag Active arena — creating a true wellbeing destination for local residents.
Following these visits, the Cabinet Secretary said:
Seeing the progress in Wrexham and Caerphilly first-hand demonstrates the real, tangible difference this investment is making to people's lives and to the communities they live in.
This is about more than buildings — it is about giving people confidence in the place they call home, attracting jobs to the local area, and making sure that regeneration reaches every corner of Wales.
The breadth of investment across Wales — from Anglesey to the Valleys — shows our determination that no community is left behind, and that every part of Wales can benefit from renewal.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/30-9-million-boost-towns-across-wales
