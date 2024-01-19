National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
300 people to benefit from new treatment for advanced breast cancer recommended by NICE following price deal
Around 300 people are set to benefit following NICE’s recommendation of talazoparib for treating a type of locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in final draft guidance published today (19 January 2024)
The recommendation reverses NICE’s earlier draft decision not to recommend talazoparib for adults with BRCA 1 or 2 mutated HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer after prior chemotherapy. It follows the offer of an increased discount to the price of talazoparib, also called Talzenna, by the company (Pfizer).
Once the draft guidance becomes final next month it will mean NICE will have made positive recommendations in all 20 of its completed appraisals of breast cancer treatments since 2018.
Talazoparib would be used instead of chemotherapy.
Currently there are no targeted treatments for this type of advanced breast cancer available in the NHS and alternative treatment options are limited.
Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE, said: “Today’s announcement addresses a significant need by giving people with these types of cancer access to an additional treatment. And because talazoparib is taken as a once-daily tablet it means it’s much more convenient for people who would otherwise need to go into hospital for intravenous chemotherapy.
“Although some uncertainty in the clinical evidence remains, when considering the impact of advanced breast cancer and its effect on quality and length of life, the improved discount from the company means we can now recommend talazoparib for use in the NHS.”
Current treatments for this type of cancer include chemotherapy (mainly taxanes) and best supportive care.
Evidence from a clinical trial showed that talazoparib increases how long people live without their cancer getting worse compared with chemotherapy. The trial did not show any difference in how long people live.
Talazoparib is a type of treatment called a PARP inhibitor which works by shrinking or slowing the growth of certain types of cancer cells.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/300-people-to-benefit-from-new-treatment-for-advanced-breast-cancer-recommended-by-nice-following-price-deal
