30,000 new drones for Ukraine in boost to European security

It comes as a further £190m for the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine was announced following further pledges from allies

30,000 drones will be sent to Ukraine after £45 million worth of contracts were placed by the international Drone Capability Coalition, co-led by the UK and Latvia as the UK steps up leadership supporting Ukraine in 2025.

Defence Secretary John Healey announced this milestone alongside Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group held at Ramstein Air Base today [Thursday 9 January].

Healey arrived last night for talks with the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the US Air Base.

The Drone Capability Coalition supports Ukraine with uncrewed surveillance and attack capabilities. Funding for the new 30,000 drones comes from UK, Denmark, Netherlands, Latvia and Sweden.

These state-of-the-art, first-person view drones will help Ukraine fight against Russian aggression, allowing Ukraine’s Armed Forces to manoeuvre past Russian air defences to target enemy positions and armoured vehicles.

Today’s announcement follows the UK’s £7.5 million investment for the Drone Capability Coalition’s Common Fund, set out in November, and brings the UK’s total investment in the fund to £15 million to date. So far, the fund has raised around £73 million from the UK and partners.

As well as this, the Defence Secretary confirmed that the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine now stands at over £1.3 billion, of which the UK has contributed £500 million.

He also outlined the Ministry of Defence’s plan for Ukraine’s Defence in 2025 to more than 50 allies and partners gathered for the meeting. John Healey discussed the plan with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov in Kyiv in December.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

The fierce courage of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire the world, and this meeting of more than 50 nations sends a clear message to Putin about the international community’s unwavering support for Ukraine. I am proud of the UK’s leadership in supporting Ukraine. From heading coalitions which are delivering essential equipment alongside allies, to training recruits, we’re standing strong with Ukraine against Putin’s aggression. Our commitment to provide £3 billion a year of military aid for as long as it takes will ensure Ukraine can defend themselves and is essential to protect the security of the UK – because the defence of the UK starts in Ukraine.

In a further sign of the strength of international support for Ukraine’s efforts to repel Russia’s illegal invasion, more than £190 million of extra funding has been committed to the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine by allies and partners, with Portugal and Germany contributing for the first time.

The fund uses financial contributions from international partners to rapidly procure priority military equipment for Ukraine. The new contributions include:

£67 million from Denmark for capabilities including drones, air defence systems and training equipment

£59 million from Norway for specialist capabilities including drones and maritime training

£43 million (€52 million) from Portugal for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance drones

£20 million from Sweden to fund the repair of Archer self-propelled artillery systems and maritime training

£4 million from Germany for maritime training

£1 million from Iceland to fund coastal radars

Since taking office in July, the government has stepped up international leadership supporting Ukraine and demonstrated its ironclad support, committing to £3 billion of military support to Ukraine every year for as long as it takes. In October, an extra £2.26 billion was announced, using the profits from seized Russian assets.

The meeting of allies and partners at Ramstein follows the Defence Secretary’s visit to Kyiv last month, where he met with his counterpart Rustem Umerov, to discuss the priority areas for UK defence support and announced a new £225 million package, including £186m from the International Fund for Ukraine, of military support.

The government is clear that the UK’s defence starts in Ukraine, and that providing military support is essential to promote both the UK’s national security and stability in Europe.

As part of the Plan for Ukraine’s Defence in 2025, the UK’s continued leadership on the war in Ukraine throughout 2025 will see an increase to Ukraine’s military capability; will build on the success of Operation Interflex by enhancing the training offered to Ukraine; will strengthen defence industrial cooperation; will increase cooperation with our allies to support Ukraine; and will increase pressure on Russia.