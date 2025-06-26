£300,000 boost for Edinburgh International Book Festival

Young people to benefit from schools programme.

Over 5,000 schoolchildren will continue to enjoy free literary events from the Edinburgh International Book Festival over the next three years, thanks to a £300,000 grant from the Scottish Government.

The one-off funding will support the festival's acclaimed schools programme with more than 60 in-person and livestreamed events, including author talks with How to Train Your Dragon author Cressida Cowell and award-winning storyteller Frank Cottrell-Boyce.

The grant will also maintain travel cost support and free tickets for pupils whose families are unable to cover the cost of ticketed events, ensuring young people of all backgrounds across Edinburgh have an opportunity to participate in the internationally renowned festival. Children attending will receive a free book through the philanthropy of Book Festival donors as well.

This investment comes as part of a record £34 million increase in Scotland's Culture budget for 2025-26, which includes an increase of £4 million for Scottish Festivals, towards the government’s commitment to invest an additional £100 million annually in the arts and culture by 2028-29.

Creative Scotland has already awarded the Edinburgh International Book Festival £1,880,000 in public multi-year funding for the next three years, more than doubling previous support.

Minister for Business and Employment Richard Lochhead yesterday said:

“The Edinburgh International Book Festival is one the country’s most significant cultural institutions. Its schools programme has been crucial in fostering literacy and cultural engagement among young people, with thousands of pupils benefiting annually from free events and resources. “This funding secures those benefits for young readers across Edinburgh, helping schools that might otherwise struggle with travel costs, and ensuring they have the same opportunity to take part in one of the world's leading literary festivals.”

Jenny Niven, Festival Director & CEO of Edinburgh International Book Festival yesterday said:

“The work the Book Festival does for children and young people is a cornerstone of what we do. Publishing for children and young people has never been more vibrant, and the benefits of reading never better evidenced. “The Festival is perfectly positioned to help children engage with the amazing range and breadth of stories around them, to support teachers to use books imaginatively and creatively in learning, and to supply older kids with the tools to think critically, and learn to evaluate the deluge of info around them. This aspect of what we do is vital, and we’re delighted to have specific public funding support to develop this work further in the coming years. “We've identified the cost of transport as a key barrier to a wider cohort of schools joining us in August, and are committed to maintaining free access for as many children as possible. We’re delighted that the Scottish Government’s increased support for festivals has delivered public funding to develop this work further in the coming years and we look forward to widening our reach across Scotland and exploring further the digital potential of what we do.”

