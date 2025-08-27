£300k investment transforms Ponthir club into thriving community hub

Thanks to over £300,000 in Welsh Government support, Ponthir’s local Sports and Community club has been transformed into a vibrant multi-use facility supporting sport, education, and community life.

Ponthir Sports and Community Club, a not-for-profit organisation at the heart of the Torfaen village, has used the funding to build a brand-new clubhouse with flexible rooms for community use, and to convert the original building into four modern changing rooms. Additional funding has helped resurface the car park, making the site more accessible and welcoming for all.

In total, the club has received more than £309,000 through the Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme. Additional funding came through local fundraising and other funders such as the England Cricket Board (Cricket Wales), Cymru Football Foundation and the Millennium Stadium Trust.

Located next to Ponthir Primary School, the club has been a fixture of village life for generations, with cricket played there since 1881 and football for over 50 years. Today, it’s home to more than 20 sports teams, including nine girls’ football squads, senior and junior cricket, veterans’ sides and boules teams. The new facilities have created a safe and inclusive space for girl's sports participation to flourish in the local area, with Ponthir AFC boasting many youth age groups and increasing levels of participation in Ponthir Cricket Club.

The club is also a hub for learning and social connection. Activities include modern languages classes, children’s cookery workshops, quiz nights, a community café and pantry. It also hosts the PTA, the Community Council, and is regularly used by Gwent Police, the NHS and local charities for training and fundraising events.

The Club’s Chair, Ollie Eastman, said:

Welsh Government funding has helped us transform what we can offer. We now have spaces that work for everyone, whether you're here to take part in sports and keep active, learn a language or have a cup of tea with neighbours. It’s truly a space built by the community, for the community.

Goal keeper for one of the girl's football teams, 16-year-old Nia Matthews, said:

As someone who has been a part of the Ponthir community their whole life, it’s been so wonderful to experience the club thriving as it is now. I’ve been playing football for Ponthir for quite a few years and to see the development of the club lead to so many improvements elsewhere within the community is really special. The club is so important because it gives people of all ages somewhere to go to be active, if they want, or to just interact with other people in our community, and I think that’s really great.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, visited the site earlier this month. She said:

Ponthir Sports and Community Club is a brilliant example of how local people can shape a space that truly works for everyone. Our investment isn’t just about improving buildings - it’s about strengthening communities across Wales. People need accessible places on their doorstep where they can take part in activities, get support, and feel part of something. I’m proud to support these creative, grassroots solutions that make a real difference to everyday lives.

Since 2015, the Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme has supported almost 500 projects across Wales, helping communities unlock the potential of local spaces through over £70 million of investment.