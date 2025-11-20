£300k of support announced for North West’s coastal regions

Minister Peacock yesterday spoke at the Tourism Alliance conference, announcing VisitEngland funding for coastal regions of the North West, supported by Government.

Thank you for the opportunity to speak today at the Tourism Alliance Annual Conference. I want to begin by thanking Emma and Eddy for the invitation. It is a pleasure to stand here today as the relatively new Minister for Tourism and to see so many familiar faces in the room.

I was thrilled when I was asked to take on the role and I obviously have my own experience of the sector…with many happy memories of holidays growing up in Devon and Cornwall.

And while my constituency of Barnsley may not (not yet anyway) be a tourism hotspot, I recognise how the tourism sector supports Barnsley to be the thriving town it is, whether bringing in visitors to the Worsbrough Mill, Cannon Hall, Cooper Gallery, Elsecar Heritage Centre or nearby Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

I also see a strong link between the rest of my portfolio and the work you all do.

As the Minister for Sport, I know how much events like the Euros in 2028 and this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup can drive visitors around the country. And as Minister for Youth, I recognise that often the first experience someone has of the workplace is in this sector and the vital role you play in supporting jobs and providing skills and apprenticeships to people in communities around the country where other industries do not exist.

It has been a remarkably busy couple of months since I started, experiencing our vibrant visitor economy sector up and down the country. I’ve met a number of you in the room already, whether in roundtables with UKInbound or Cruise Lines International Association, on my visits to Manchester Airport and Weston Super Mare. And of course, when I experienced the diversity and dynamism of our nation’s tourism offering at the World Travel Market, to name just a few.

I was also delighted to co-Chair my first meeting with the Visitor Economy Advisory Council alongside Karin Sheppard from IHG. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the industry for the welcome and engagement on the sector’s priorities.

Our vision is simple but ambitious: to put the UK among the world’s most dynamic, inclusive, and sustainable visitor economies. One that delivers economic growth, opportunity, and community pride across the country. One that draws strength from the creativity of our people and the beauty of our landscapes. This is about building a visitor economy that is fit for the future, and today, I want to set out how we’re laying the foundations for that vision through investment, innovation and partnership.

In 2023, the travel and tourism sector contributed an estimated £58.2 billion to the UK economy. The scale is remarkable, underscoring the importance of our shared mission.

And it is not a story of tourism alone.

The visitor economy is powered by our creative industries, sport, and major events - the other great pillars of the DCMS family. From concerts to culture, from screen production to stadiums, these sectors attract millions of visitors and showcase the UK as a global hub of innovation and talent. The success of tourism strengthens these industries, and in turn, they strengthen tourism.

However, as those of you in this room will be aware, the sector faces a number of challenges. Challenges such as seasonality, crowding in tourism ‘hot spots’, and increased international marketing by our competitors mean our global market share is expected to reduce in the coming years. I know the increased cost of living, rising energy bills, labour and skills shortages also continue to impact the sector and this has made it really challenging for a lot of businesses.

But there is lots to be positive about.

VisitBritain launched their ‘Starring GREAT Britain’ campaign, we hosted the Women’s Rugby World Cup and Bradford showcased its rich heritage, vibrant creativity and diverse community spirit to the nation and the world as UK City of Culture. We also secured the largest single investment we’ve ever had in the sector from Universal Studios, who we’re working with to ensure the benefits they bring will be shared around the country, as well as a new arena in Bristol and progress on Eden North in Morecambe Bay.

We welcomed 42 million inbound visits in 2024, while domestic day trips generated £54 billion in spend with overnight visits generating £32 billion. However, the reality on the ground often tells a more complex story. Many small businesses, who are the heart and soul of our tourism sector, are still grappling with rising costs and rapidly changing visitor behaviours.

I now want to touch briefly on three policy areas that I know are of interest:

Local Visitor Economy Partnerships (LVEPs), skills and short-term lets.

We want to work to champion destinations across the UK. Places with their own story to tell in need of jobs, investment and the pride that a thriving visitor economy brings.

That’s why I’m proud to announce today that as part of the focus on domestic tourism, VisitEngland is launching a £300,000 major domestic marketing campaign focused entirely on the stunning seaside resorts of the North West coast. The aim is clear: we want to drive a surge in visits and overnight stays, specifically targeting the vital shoulder season from March to June 2026.

This is about reminding people of the great destinations they have on their doorstep, generating new jobs and injecting significant economic growth right back into those coastal communities.

The campaign will launch in February 2026, and VisitEngland will partner with an online travel agent who will provide match funding - effectively doubling the campaign’s reach and impact.

Crucially, this campaign will be delivered in direct collaboration with three key Local Visitor Economy Partnerships (LVEPs) for the region: Marketing Lancashire, Liverpool City Region, and Cumbria Tourism. This is an initiative that is working in practice on national funding, regional collaboration and local impact.

Our sector is built on people. Of course, skills shortages pose an ongoing and critical challenge to recruitment across our industry. The capacity, resilience and quality of the workforce will be critical to delivering a world-class experience.

Investing in clear career pathways, flexible training, and stronger partnerships is crucial. Collaborative initiatives such as the Hospitality Skills Passport are bringing new talent into the sector.

This joint venture with UKHospitality, the DWP and our destination partners delivers skilled, job-ready staff to businesses and equips workers with the knowledge and behaviours needed to thrive in our industry. We are determined to make tourism an employer of choice. Our vision for growth must also be a vision for inclusion - where tourism is seen as a rewarding, long-term career and where the social value of tourism is recognised alongside its economic value.

Delivering the best visitor experience requires both skilled people and high-quality accommodation. Short-term lets are a vital, flexible part of our accommodation landscape, but their growth also brings community challenges. To address this, we are introducing a light-touch short-term lets registration scheme, launching in 2026. This scheme will gather data for local authorities and help to raise safety standards by making providers aware of their legal responsibilities. This will build consumer confidence and support fair competition across the accommodation sector.

And while much of our focus is on attracting visitors here, we also recognise the importance of outbound tourism. British travellers support jobs, connectivity and aviation links that are vital to our economy. A thriving outbound sector complements inbound growth; keeping the UK open, competitive and connected to the world.

As such, we need a clear strategy to meet the challenges ahead. This is why we are developing a Visitor Economy Growth Plan. The plan will retain our ambitious target of welcoming £50 million international visitors by 2030. However, the plan is about more than this target. It will set out how we will drive productivity, champion innovation, and ensure that the benefits of tourism are felt right across the UK. This plan is not about quick fixes, but rather, a roadmap for the next decade of success.

In closing, our shared mission is clear. The UK visitor economy is a national treasure. It directly contributes over £58 billion to the UK economy. It directly employs over 1.2 million people. It is a source of both soft power and national pride.

As you can see, there is a lot to feel positive about. However I acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead in an increasingly competitive global market. These challenges are not a task for the government alone. It requires your expertise, investment and strong partnership.

I look forward to working with you in the coming months to turn our plans into reality.

Thank you.