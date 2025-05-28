Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
£30M Boost for Farmers Leading the Way in Nature Restoration
Thousands of farmers will get a payment boost for restoring habitats and protecting landscapes.
Thousands of farmers will benefit from a £30 million boost to payments received for nature-friendly farming practices under the Higher Level Stewardship (HLS) scheme. This uplift recognises and rewards the vital role farmers play in restoring habitats and protecting England’s iconic landscapes.
From 1 January 2025, payment rates for 157 HLS options will rise, rewarding farmers already delivering for nature – particularly in uplands and other sensitive areas where they protect rare species, restore habitats, and maintain traditional countryside features.
Farming Minister, Daniel Zeichner said:
Farmers are the backbone of our countryside, and they’re leading the charge to restore nature.
This £30 million uplift in HLS payments recognises their essential role in protecting our environment – work that’s crucial for long-term food security, boosting productivity, and tackling climate change.
By backing them with fairer rewards, we’re investing in a stronger and more sustainable future for British farming, helping to drive growth in rural communities as part of our Plan for Change.
Following the Environment Secretary, Steve Reed’s, pledge at the NFU Conference, this funding brings the HLS payment rates closer to those offered under our Environmental Land Management schemes.
This builds on a record £5 billion investment into farming, as well as the appointment of former NFU President Baroness Minette Batters to recommend new reforms to boost farmers profits.
We also have a record number of farmers enrolled in farming schemes, with more money being paid to farms than ever before.
Payments will be automatically increased, landing from December 2025.The government is committed to targeting public funds wisely, making farming more profitable and sustainable for decades to come as we deliver on the Plan for Change.
