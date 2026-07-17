31st anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide: UK statement to the OSCE, July 2026

Deputy Ambassador James Ford honours the memory of those killed in the Srebrenica genocide, underlines the UK's support for BiH’s stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for addressing the lasting legacies of the conflict (16 July 2026).

Thank you, Mr Chair.

On 11 July we marked the 31st anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, remembering and honouring the victims, survivors and their families.

31 years ago, in Srebrenica, we witnessed an appalling atrocity unfold. More than 8,000 lives were lost in a single month that summer, and more than 20,000 people forcibly displaced from their homes. The scale and brutality of these crimes still resonates today. We honour the memory of those killed, pay tribute to the survivors, and stand alongside them in their pursuit of justice and reconciliation. Despite unimaginable suffering, they have chosen not bitterness or revenge, but to pursue justice and reconciliation.

The United Kingdom remains steadfast in its support for a secure and united Bosnia and Herzegovina. Last week, our Minister of State for Europe and North America visited Bosnia and Herzegovina and met with political leaders from across the country’s communities, reaffirming the UK’s support for BiH’s stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for addressing the lasting legacies of the conflict.

Mr Chair, for the fifth successive year we mark this anniversary in the shadow of Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. Atrocities such as the Srebrenica genocide are a stark reminder of the consequences of inaction. We owe it to the victims to end conflict, create societies that are stable, inclusive and cohesive, and to fight against prejudice, hatred, fear and division. This should include a collective commitment to comprehensive security, as articulated in the Helsinki principles, and central to membership of the OSCE.

We stand with those working for stability, dignity and reconciliation. We will never forget the crimes committed at Srebrenica and the wider atrocities suffered by civilians during the Bosnian War, and we remain committed to ensuring they are never repeated.

Thank you, Mr Chair.