Welsh Government
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£34.3 million for new health and wellbeing hub for Cardiff
A new £34 million health and wellbeing hub bringing GP, mental health and family services together will be built in Cardiff.
The Park View Health and Wellbeing Hub in Ely will be developed by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and will serve residents across the Caerau and Ely areas.
Construction is expected to begin in June and the centre is expected to open in January 2028.
It will bring together health, social care and community services under one roof, including:
- GP and primary care services
- outpatient clinics
- mental health and neurodiversity support
- early intervention and family wellbeing services
- falls prevention support for older people
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said:
The hub will help Ely and Caerau residents access a wide range of services in one place, bringing more NHS care closer to people’s homes.
It will also deliver long-term economic benefits for the area, supporting job creation and economic regeneration during the construction and operation phases.
Geoff Walsh, Director of Capital, Estates & Facilities at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said:
This long-planned scheme is a major milestone for Ely and Caerau. Since the closure of Park View Health Centre, delivering services locally has been challenging and this investment will enable care to be provided closer to home once again.
Bringing services together with the Local Authority Hwb will support a more joined-up approach, while the relocation of Westway Surgery, made possible through Welsh Government Integrated Care Fund Capital Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund (IRCF), will strengthen primary care provision for the community.
Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lee Bridgeman said:
This project is a powerful example of what strong partnership working can achieve. Cardiff Council and Cardiff & Vale University Health Board have a long‑standing commitment to integrating services and making the best use of shared public assets.
This new Health and Wellbeing Hub is a major step forward in delivering on that vision. By joining and integrating the new facility with our existing Community Hub, we are creating a single, accessible space where residents can benefit from coordinated support, modernised services, and genuinely joined‑up provision at the heart of the community.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/343-million-new-health-and-wellbeing-hub-cardiff
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