£35 million added to State Pension pots

Thousands of people top up National Insurance records to maximise State Pensions

Only two months left to boost State Pension by filling gaps in National Insurance records from 2006 onwards

Since the launch of the digital service last April, 37,000 people have topped up more than 68,000 years, worth £35 million

People wanting to maximise their State Pension by plugging gaps in their National Insurance record have contributed to a total of 68,673 years, worth £35 million, using the online service since April last year HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has revealed.

Analysis of the digital service has shown:

more than 37,000 online payments have been made through the service

65% of the years topped up by customers are from 2017 onwards

the average online top-up payment is £1,835

the largest weekly State Pension increase is £113.76

HMRC and Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) are reminding customers they only have 2 months up until 5 April to check their National Insurance record and fill any gaps from 6 April 2006 onwards.

From 6 April 2025, people will only be able to make voluntary National Insurance contributions for the previous 6 tax years, in line with normal time limits.

The Check your State Pension forecast service on GOV.UK is the quickest and easiest way customers can check what their pension will be in retirement and take action if they need to. People can also use the HMRC app to check their State Pension forecast.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Second Permanent Secretary and Deputy Chief Executive, yesterday said:

There are just 2 months left to check and fill any gaps in your National Insurance record from 2006 onwards to boost your State Pension entitlement. Don’t delay - it is quick and easy to check your National Insurance record on GOV.UK and it could help your finances in retirement.

Since the launch of the enhanced digital service in April last year, more than 4.3 million people have used it to check their State Pension forecast. The end-to-end service means customers can also use it to check and view gaps in their National Insurance record, calculate the difference any payment will make to their State Pension and then make one payment for however many years they need to top up.

Everyone should be aware of the risk of falling victim to scams and should never share their HMRC login details with anyone. HMRC scams advice is available on GOV.UK.

Further information

More information on voluntary National Insurance contributions

Customers should check if they can get National Insurance credits before they look into paying voluntary contributions

Men born after 6 April 1951 or women born after 6 April 1953 are eligible to make voluntary National Insurance contributions to boost their new State Pension.

In 2023, the previous government extended the deadline to pay voluntary NI contributions to 5 April 2025 for those affected by new State Pension transitional arrangements. This covers tax years from 6 April 2006 to 5 April 2018. The extended deadline means that people now have more time to properly consider whether paying voluntary contributions is right for them and ensures no-one need miss out on the possibility of increasing their State Pension.

Customers can usually pay voluntary contributions for the past 6 tax years. The deadline is 5 April each year.

The majority of customers of working age will be able to use the online service, without needing to phone HMRC or DWP, including those living abroad who want to pay voluntary contributions for years they were resident in the UK. However, it is not currently available to those who are already receiving their State Pension, self-employed customers or customers currently living outside the UK with gaps incurred while working abroad. They can continue to manage their NICs as set out on GOV.UK.

HMRC app users can also see their pension details at their fingertips including their current potential retirement date as well as annual, monthly and weekly forecasts as well as checking their NI record.