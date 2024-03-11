Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
£35 million investment to boost maternity safety
The investment will be provided over the next 3 years to ensure maternity services listen to and act on women’s experiences.
- £35 million investment to fund specialist training for staff and additional midwives to improve maternity services
- £9 million dedicated to prevent avoidable brain injuries in childbirth
- women’s voices and experiences to be prioritised with funding allocated to improve care
Almost £35 million will be invested to improve maternity safety across England with the recruitment of additional midwives and the expansion of specialist training to thousands of extra healthcare workers.
The investment, which was announced as part of the Spring Budget 2024, will be provided over the next 3 years to ensure maternity services listen to and act on women’s experiences to improve care.
The funding includes:
- £9 million for the rollout of the reducing brain injury programme across maternity units in England, to provide healthcare workers with the tools and training to reduce avoidable brain injuries in childbirth
- investment in training to ensure the NHS workforce has the skills needed to provide ever safer maternity care. An additional 6,000 clinical staff will be trained in neonatal resuscitation and we will almost double the number of clinical staff receiving specialist training in obstetric medicine in England
- increasing the number of midwives by funding 160 new posts over 3 years to support the growth of the maternity and neonatal workforce
- funding to support the rollout of maternity and neonatal voice partnerships to improve how women’s experiences and views are listened to and acted on to improve care
Ahead of Mother’s Day, the Health and Social Care Secretary visited Cambridge University Hospital. She spoke with health experts from the hospital and microbiology faculty about a range of women’s health issues, including maternity care and breast cancer.
Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins yesterday said:
I want every mother to feel safe when giving birth to their baby.
Improving maternity care is a key cornerstone of our Women’s Health Strategy and with this investment we are delivering on that priority - more midwives, specialist training in obstetric medicine and pushing to improve how women are listened to in our healthcare system.
£35 million is going directly to improving the safety and care in our maternity wards and will move us closer to our goal of making healthcare faster, simpler and fairer for all.
This investment follows a recent announcement of a new set of Women’s Health Strategy priorities for 2024, which include:
- better care for menstrual and gynaecological conditions
- expanding women’s health hubs to improve women’s access to care
- tackling disparities and improving support for vulnerable women including victims of sexual abuse and violence
- bolstering maternity care before, during and after pregnancy by continuing to deliver on NHS England’s 3-year delivery plan for maternity and neonatal services and focusing on preconception and postnatal care for women, raising awareness of pregnancy sickness and actioning the recommendations set out in the Pregnancy Loss Review
- investment into more research in women’s health and improving how women are represented in medical research
Minister for the Women’s Health Strategy, Maria Caulfield, yesterday said:
This extra funding will help clinicians deliver the best care for expecting mothers and improve maternity safety.
I especially welcome the expansion of posts for midwives, who play a crucial role in delivering babies safely and caring for expectant mother pre- and postnatally.
Crucially, as part of this investment, we’re also rolling out a training programme to prevent avoidable brain injuries in childbirth.
As part of the government’s commitment to action the recommendation of the Pregnancy Loss Review, the baby loss certificate service launched last month to allow parents who experienced a pregnancy loss before 24 weeks to apply for a certificate to acknowledge their loss. Since the launch of the service, as of 4 March 2024, the total number of completed requests was 37,268.
Chief Midwifery Officer for England, Kate Brintworth, yesterday said:
We are focused on ensuring that women receive the safest high-quality care before, during and after their pregnancy.
The rollout of maternity and neonatal voice partnerships is an important step in improving care by listening to women’s views and experiences and acting upon them.
Our workforce must also have the right skills for improving maternity safety and this investment helps ensure all those working in maternity services in England have the tools and training to reduce avoidable brain injuries in childbirth.
We will continue our plans to grow the midwifery workforce and nearly double the number of staff who have received specialist training in obstetric medicine in England.
Background information
- Women’s Health Strategy for England – 10-year ambitions and the actions we are taking now to improve the health and wellbeing of women and girls in England
- Secretary of State Victoria Atkins’ speech at the Woman’s Health Summit
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/35-million-investment-to-boost-maternity-safety
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
Increased 2024 funding for nursing in care homes08/03/2024 15:10:00
NHS-funded nursing care rates provided to care homes for the nursing needs of their residents are rising in April.
The 2024 Budget and NHS productivity08/03/2024 13:10:00
The Health and Social Care Secretary, Victoria Atkins, yesterday spoke at the Nuffield Trust Summit about the Budget and NHS productivity.
Unions will recommend new offer to NHS consultants05/03/2024 13:10:00
The British Medical Association (BMA) and Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) will put the offer forward for a vote in the coming weeks.
£10 million to support suicide prevention05/03/2024 10:10:10
Those struggling with their mental health will be better supported thanks to a £10 million funding boost for charities working to prevent suicides.
New payments for dentists to make more appointments available01/03/2024 12:10:00
New patient premium starts to offer dentists cash incentives to take on new NHS patients.
Extra funding for Early Support Hubs27/02/2024 10:10:10
Thousands of children and young people will benefit from expanded mental health hubs as the government will offer more funding for local communities.
Baby loss certificate launched to recognise parents’ grief22/02/2024 12:20:00
Baby loss certificates for parents who experienced a loss of pregnancy before 24 weeks are now available for application from 9am today
Funding for game-changing tech which could destroy cancers and predict disease21/02/2024 14:25:00
Millions invested in eight innovative companies behind lifesaving new medical technology which could destroy liver cancer tumours, detect Alzheimer’s and quickly spot those at risk of stroke