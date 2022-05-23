35 projects across England awarded funding from Windrush Day Grant Scheme 2022

Events helping remember and recognise the leading role the Windrush Generation and their descendants have played in making Britain stronger, culturally richer and more inclusive.

35 charities, community groups and councils across England to receive share of £500,000 to commemorate Windrush Day on 22 June

Commemorative schemes include festivals, podcasts, a Windrush Choir, steel band, and a boat trip to Tilbury, on Windrush Day and beyond

Activities will place communities at the heart of Windrush Day 2022 as nation pays tribute to the British Caribbean community

35 projects across England will be given a share of £500,000 funding to help commemorate Windrush Day 2022 which marks the outstanding contribution of the Windrush Generation and their descendants.

This year’s projects will focus on bringing communities together – across different ages and ethnic backgrounds – to commemorate, celebrate and educate their local area about the contribution of the Windrush Generation and their descendants across the country.

Thousands of men, women and children moved from the Caribbean to the UK in the 1950s, 60s and 70s. These individuals are known as the Windrush Generation after one of the ships that sailed from the Caribbean to England in 1948, the MV Empire Windrush.

Today there are about one million people of Caribbean descent living in the UK.

Communities Minister Kemi Badenoch recently said:

“The legacy of the Windrush generation means so much to so many.” “As a first-generation immigrant myself, I understand personally how important it is to highlight how much we welcome and celebrate the contributions made by those who choose to make Britain home.” “Thanks to our funding, events across England will take place on 22 June, helping remember and recognise the leading role the Windrush Generation and their descendants have played in making Britain stronger, culturally richer and more inclusive.”

Funded projects for 2022 include:

Tilbury on the Thames – to coincide with the unveiling of the Windrush Monument on 22 June at Waterloo 180 people – including some who arrived at Tilbury on the original Windrush sailing - will sail from Waterloo Pier to the dock where the MV Empire Windrush originally docked in Tilbury, ending at the Walkway of Memories by Evewright funded in 2021.

Inspiring Audio Ltd – Working with children in Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and London, the project will produce 10 free podcasts exploring both history and social context of their Windrush Generation relatives. Online activity resources will be made to support each programme.

National Maritime Museum in Greenwich – will deliver a one-day festival named ‘DESCENDENTS’ to embrace multiple aspects of British Caribbean life, from music and dance to food and storytelling.

Peterborough City Council – will hold a celebratory programme that both raises awareness and celebrates, the long-term legacy of the Windrush Generation in the city. Including a dominoes world record championship, curry cook off, family activities, Caribbean music, and a dynamic education programme.

Bristol Reggae Orchestra – will create a unique choir and orchestra to celebrate the Windrush generation and their descendants. The project will include reggae artists directly connected with the Windrush generation who will perform with the local community and will lead to the creation of a Windrush choir.

Caius House in Wandsworth will be bringing together the local community with Caribbean elders teaching young people how to cook traditional dishes to be served at its cultural event on Windrush Day.

The Huddersfield African Caribbean Cultural Trust will bring together people of all ages to learn how to play the steel pan. Huddersfield has a history of steel pan musicians bringing their skills and knowledge to the UK during the Windrush years. Windrush Day will host an event for learners to showcase their new talent and tell the story of the history of steel pan.

To access the full list of projects being awarded funding please visit: 2022 Windrush Day Grant Scheme – Projects to be funded

Chair of the Windrush Community Funds and Windrush Schemes group Paulette Simpson CBE recently said:

“I am delighted that we have been able to fund 35 excellent projects from across the country for the fourth annual National Windrush Day on June 22 to celebrate the outstanding contributions that the Windrush Generation and their descendants have made, and continue to make, to British Society. “This year we are encouraging new, innovative proposals to share the Windrush story and reach out to people in diverse local communities. In doing so, we can ensure projects will impact history, education and celebration in a meaningful way.”

Windrush Day will also see the unveiling of the National Windrush monument at a star-studded event at Waterloo Station. The Monument will be a permanent tribute to the contribution of Caribbean pioneers in communities across the United Kingdom.

The project is being overseen by DLUHC and led by the Windrush Commemoration Committee (WCC), chaired by Baroness Floella Benjamin DBE.

A livestream link will be posted on the Windrush Commemoration Committee website on the day. Alternatively, the public can join at the Southbank Centre where a large screen will be streaming the ceremony directly, followed by Caribbean food, music, and entertainment until 7pm on Windrush Day.

Please visit the Windrush Commemoration Committee page to find out more.

Further information

All projects will deliver an event or activity on National Windrush Day on 22 June and must conclude by 31 December 2022.

The Windrush Generation

Windrush Day marks the anniversary of the arrival of MV Empire Windrush at the Port of Tilbury, near London, on 21 June 1948. However, passengers disembarked a day later 22 June 1948 – hence why this has come to be known as Windrush Day. The arrival of the Empire Windrush nearly 73 years ago marked a seminal moment in Britain’s history and has come to represent the rich diversity of this nation. Those who arrived on the Empire Windrush, their descendants and those who followed them have made and continue to make an enormous contribution to Britain, not just in the vital work of rebuilding the country and public services following WWII but in enriching our shared social, economic, cultural, and religious life. Overcoming great sacrifice and hardship, the Windrush Generation and their descendants have gone on to lead the field across public life, in business, the arts and sport. Britain would be much diminished without their contribution.

Windrush Community Funds and Schemes sub-group of the Windrush Cross-Government Working Group

The Grant Scheme is overseen by the Windrush Community Funds and Schemes sub-group made up of community and government representatives. The group provides advice to Government and helps to ensure that winning bids meet the objectives and requirements of the Grant Scheme.

