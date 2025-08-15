350,000 Baby Boxes delivered

Eight years of universal support for families.

Over 350,000 Baby Boxes packed with essential items for newborns have been delivered across Scotland, saving expectant parents around £400 and giving children the best start in life.

The Scottish Government’s universal Baby Box programme, the only one of its kind in the UK, is offered to all parents of newborn babies. Backed by almost £8 million funding in 2025-26, the Baby Box helps to ensure that every family has access to items needed in the first six months of a child’s life, as well as a safe space to sleep.

Marking the eight-year anniversary of the programme, First Minister John Swinney will meet expectant mother Mairi Morrison and her partner George Waddington at Western Isles Hospital in Lewis to deliver their Baby Box.

The First Minister said:

“Scotland’s Baby Box strongly signals our determination that every child, regardless of their circumstances, should get the best start in life. “The programme is supporting families right across the length and bread of Scotland, including here in the Western Isles where 1,281 boxes have been delivered to date. “It is clear that this universal offer, a UK first, has been hugely successful with 89% of all parents with newborn babies registering for a box – benefiting around 41,000 families annually. “My number one priority as First Minister is to end child poverty in Scotland – and I am very proud of the impact that the baby box is making to support families across the country.”

Background

The Scottish Government’s universal Baby Box programme opened for registration on 15 June 2017 with Boxes being delivered in August 2017. Since the start of the programme, 350,000 Baby Boxes have been delivered across Scotland with 1,281 Baby Boxes being delivered to families in NHS Western Isles.

The Baby Box includes items which support breastfeeding, such as breast pads and a leaflet with top tips on breastfeeding and how to access support. Among other items the Baby Box contains 2 baby books, a carrier sling, underarm thermometer, bath & room thermometer, play mat, around 15 items of clothes for age 0 – 6 months, a changing mat, a redeemable voucher for a reusable nappy and liners and many other useful items for mother and baby.

The 2025-26 Programme for Government includes a commitment to enhance the contents of the Baby Box by March 2026, building on feedback from parents and frontline practitioners working with families, which will strengthen support for early child development and to mitigate the impact of poverty on babies.

