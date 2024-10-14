£350,000 drought relief for Southern Africa

Aid for communities suffering worst drought in a century

Thousands of drought-affected households in Zambia and Zimbabwe will receive support from the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund.

Christian Aid and the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) will each receive £175,000 to enable both charities to provide cash to communities to meet their immediate basic needs, including food and safe drinking water.

SCIAF will support 1,530 households in Zambia with cash transfers of 600 kwacha, equivalent to £17 a month. Christian Aid will provide cash transfers to 562 drought-affected household in Zimbabwe and promote services that work to prevent gender-based violence, which can increase during times of instability following major disasters.

First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

“Between a record drought exacerbated by the climate crisis and ongoing cholera outbreaks, the current situation in Southern Africa looks very bleak. “This funding will ensure people in some of the hardest hit communities can put food on their families’ tables, buy basic essentials, and safe drinking water – which is critical to prevent further spread of cholera. “Scotland must fulfil its role as a good global citizen and a big part of that is supporting those who have contributed the least to climate change, through the worst of its effects.”

SCIAF Chief Executive Lorraine Currie yesterday said:

“Right now, people in Zambia and neighbouring countries in Africa are at crisis point, with failed harvest after failed harvest. “The root cause is climate change, which is ravaging the region. It’s making weather patterns more extreme with more intense, more frequent droughts, floods, and heat waves. Rural areas, where most people farm to feed themselves are the hardest hit. “This funding from the Scottish Government will literally save lives. Working through our local partners, we will make sure the most vulnerable people are reached with cash grants which will give them the freedom to quickly buy what their families need to survive. These are our sisters and brothers and we will not forget them.”

Christian Aid’s Zimbabwe Country Director Aulline Chapisa yesterday said:

“We’re deeply grateful for the Scottish Government’s commitment and support. This funding will enable 562 vulnerable households to access essential food items and will be delivered by our local partner the Zimbabwe Council of Churches. It will also help to significantly reduce levels of gender-based violence by improving access to information and support services. “Sadly we know that during times of crisis and food insecurity cases of domestic violence increase. Additionally, with extra funding from Christian Aid, we’ll be improving access to safe water supplies and supporting people to diversify their means of earning a living. Ultimately this project is about life saving food assistance and building resilience and wellbeing in these communities.”

Background

Southern Africa experienced its driest February in 100 years, according to the United Nations, with estimates suggesting between 40 – 80 per cent of the maize crop has been wiped out in areas where 70 per cent of the population relies on agriculture to survive.

The Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund provides aid in the aftermath of a crisis through a panel of eight leading humanitarian aid organisations in Scotland who advise and access the fund: Mercy Corps, Oxfam, British Red Cross, Islamic Relief, SCIAF, Christian Aid, Tearfund and Save the Children.

Scotland provided £2.9 million of humanitarian aid to nine countries between 2023-24. More than 745,000 people across Africa and southern Asia are estimated to have benefitted from this support between 2023-24, which was awarded in response to crises including earthquakes in Afghanistan, Tropical Storm Freddy in Malawi, and refugee displacement following conflict in South Sudan.

Humanitarian Emergency Fund: Annual Report 2023-24