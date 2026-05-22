Information Commissioner's Office
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£355,880.10 confiscation order secured following proceeds of crime hearing
We have secured a £355,880.10 confiscation order against former Manchester motor insurance worker, Rizwan Manjra, who was previously found guilty of securing unauthorised access to personal information on his work computer systems for his own financial gain
- Order secured after defendant previously found guilty of securing unauthorised access to personal information
- Three months to pay or defendant faces three and a half years prison sentence, and still liable for full amount
- Our action ensures crime doesn't pay
The order was granted at a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Friday 15 May 2026. This followed Manjra's 2024 guilty plea to an offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990 of causing a computer to perform a function with intent to secure unauthorised access to personal information.
Demonstrating our continuing action
We pursued confiscation under POCA to ensure that people who profit from the unlawful use of personal information do not retain the benefits from their criminal activity. The order reflects the financial advantage the defendant gained through the illegal access and onward sale of personal information.
Andy Curry, Head of Investigations said:
"This case sends a clear message: we will use all means available to us to make sure criminals face severe consequences for their actions.
"When people misuse personal information for their own benefit, we will not only prosecute them – we will also take action to strip them of any financial gain.
"People have a right to expect that their information is handled lawfully and responsibly. We will continue to use all the powers available to us to protect that fundamental legal right."
POCA case details
The confiscation order must be paid within three months. Should Manjra fail to pay, he will face a default prison sentence of three years and six months and will still be liable for the full amount. Manjra was also ordered to pay £1,500 in costs within six months.
The action follows our successful prosecution in December 2024, in which the defendant received a suspended prison sentence for unlawfully accessing personal information held on his employer's computers.
Notes to editors
- The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent data protection regulator.
- The ICO has specific responsibilities set out in the DPA 2018 and the UK GDPR, the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five acts and regulations.
- The ICO can take action to address and change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement and audit.
- To report a concern to the ICO telephone our helpline 0303 123 1113 or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/05/355-88010-confiscation-order-secured-following-proceeds-of-crime-hearing/
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